Politics

Upstate fireworks ordinances

FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you know the rules...

www.foxcarolina.com

beverlypress.com

WeHo adjusts noise ordinance

As people continue to work from home, the city of West Hollywood approved an ordinance to better address noise levels throughout the city. The City Council on Dec. 20 unanimously approved amendments to the city’s municipal code that allows staff flexibility when addressing unreasonable noise from large parties or gatherings.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Reading Eagle

Boyertown to consider backyard fire ordinance

Boyertown Borough Council plans to consider an ordinance regulating backyard fires, backing local police if officers decide the fires are causing a nuisance and jeopardizing safety. Up for consideration at Monday night’s council meeting is an ordinance containing regulations for open burning for cooking and recreation within the borough.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Times-Republican

Snow ordinance in effect in Marshalltown

In light of the recently declared snow emergency in Marshalltown, the city’s snow ordinance will go into effect on Dec. 31, 2021, at 10 p.m. Snowfall is predicted until Sunday, Jan. 2, and snow ordinance parking restrictions will remain in effect until plowing operations conclude. Vehicles must be removed from the designated emergency snow routes in order to help facilitate snow removal operations. The Marshalltown Police Department will ticket and tow vehicles found parked on the emergency snow routes, and they will be towed are at the owner’s expense.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
#Upstate
stclairsville.com

Ordinance Number 2021-40

AND METERING ADDITION IN THE CITY OF ST. CLAIRSVILLE. WHEREAS, the City of St. Clairsville has received bids for the new 69kV Hess Substation Deadend and Metering Addition in the City of St. Clairsville; and. WHEREAS, City Council condones the action of the Director of Public Services in acting to...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
wfmd.com

Indoor Mask Mandate Passed By Frederick County Board Of Health

Residents must wear masks in public indoor settings to protect themselves, others against COVID-19. Frederick, Md (KM) After a more than six hour meeting Thursday night, the Frederick County Board of Health approved an indoor mask mandate. It requires all persons age five and older to wear masks in all indoor public spaces where an individual is unable to maintain at least six-feet of distance from other people.
FREDERICK, MD
idahofallsmagazine.com

Christmas Tree Disposal Locations

IDAHO FALLS - Although discarded Christmas trees cannot be placed in with the regular garbage due to the process for handling garbage at the Bonneville County Transfer Station, the Sanitation Division has designated 15 collection sites throughout the city of Idaho Falls for Christmas tree disposal. This service is provided...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
claxtonenterprise.com

911 address ordinance approved by BOC

After months of consideration and research, Commissioners have approved a 911 address ordinance for Evans County. ….The two-page document states the purpose of the ordinance is to improve the county’s E-911/emergency communication system and to provide for a uniform county-wide address system with respect to street or house numbers assigned to all residences, principal buildings and businesses within the county.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
News Break
Politics
dequincynews.com

Mobile home ordinance hot topic

The DeQuincy City Council meeting was called to order by Denise Maddox on Monday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. Invocation and pledge were led by Mayor Riley Smith and Judy Landry. Mobile Home verses Homes was a hot topic for the council meeting. Several different topics were...
DEQUINCY, LA
Aspen Daily News

The ins and outs of Ordinance 27

The Aspen community is now entering its third week under an emergency ordinance declaring a pause on short-term rental permits and new residential development for six months. Ordinance 27, unanimously approved by Aspen City Council during a special meeting on Dec. 8, placed a moratorium on new STR permits until Sept. 30, 2022, and land use applications for residential development and certain kinds of residential building permit applications until June 8, 2022. The city is not accepting new applications, although those that were submitted before a deadline will continue to be processed.
ASPEN, CO
missionks.org

Sidewalk Shoveling Ordinance Reminder

To maintain walkability and safety in Mission in all types of weather, the Mission City Council passed a new ordinance [Municipal Code 220.370] in 2020 requiring property owners to clear all public sidewalks of snow and ice within 48 hours of a snowfall. Dumping snow into the street is prohibited.
POLITICS
kjan.com

Clarinda Snow Ordinance is now in effect

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reports, “At this time, parking is not permitted on city streets. Snow plows have been deployed. Stay safe, Clarinda!”
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County Commissioners Vote Against County Wide Mask Mandate

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) —  The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted against implementing a county-wide mask mandate in a special open session Thursday afternoon. The commissioners did, however, vote to institute a modified mask policy for county government facilities. Unvaccinated government employees will need to wear a mask, and all visitors will need to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. “We are not in favor of mandated masks for the entire county; however, we want to lead by example and are instituting a modified county facility policy to protect county resources and maintain county services,” said Commissioner Ed Rothstein. “As we...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Big Frog 104

No More Fireworks Allowed In One Upstate NY Lake Town

Fireworks and sparklers are a popular thing at least twice a year, July 4th and on around New Year. Now one town is saying no more. With New Year's Eve and New Year's Day coming up later on this week, many in one Upstate New York town will surely be upset. Under the new restriction when it comes to fireworks, even something like sparklers are even included.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

No More Fireworks Allowed In One Upstate NY Lake Town

Fireworks and sparklers are a popular thing at least twice a year, July 4th and on around New Year. Now one town is saying no more. With New Year's Eve and New Year's Day coming up later on this week, many in one Upstate New York town will surely be upset. Under the new restriction when it comes to fireworks, even something like sparklers are even included.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
kicks96news.com

Local Fireworks Ordinance and Guidelines for New Year’s Eve

If you’d like to ring in the New Year by shooting fireworks this year, you might want to keep this city ordinance in mind. In the city of Carthage, you can shoot fire works on New Year’s Eve from 10 am – 1 am and New Year’s Day from 10 am – 10 pm.
POLITICS

