Upstate fireworks ordinances

The Aspen community is now entering its third week under an emergency ordinance declaring a pause on short-term rental permits and new residential development for six months. Ordinance 27, unanimously approved by Aspen City Council during a special meeting on Dec. 8, placed a moratorium on new STR permits until Sept. 30, 2022, and land use applications for residential development and certain kinds of residential building permit applications until June 8, 2022. The city is not accepting new applications, although those that were submitted before a deadline will continue to be processed.
