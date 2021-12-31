ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Panhandle New Year’s Forecast 2021-2022

By Kristen Kennedy
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvteE_0dZq4U0m00

New Year’s Eve will be relatively dry compared to the last couple days in northwest Florida. Isolated showers will be possible throughout the day with just a stray shower at night. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s along the coast and top out closer to 80 inland. New Year’s Day will essentially be a repeat of Friday’s forecast.

Big changes are coming Sunday though as a strong cold front pushes through the southeast and into the Panhandle. Models are trending for a mid-morning arrival of rain in northwest Florida with showers and storms clearing out by early evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQBeN_0dZq4U0m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIewL_0dZq4U0m00

There is a small risk of severe weather with Sunday’s storm system. Strong, damaging winds will be the primary concern. However, with any severe scenario, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Stay weather aware throughout the day with the StormTrack 13 app giving you severe alerts. The First Alert Storm Team will be on standby should any severe storms develop that warrant breaking into programming on News 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8iWZ_0dZq4U0m00

Behind this front is much colder air that will sink into the south quickly. By Monday morning, temperatures will be hovering close to (but probably just above) freezing. Afternoon highs will only be in the low-mid 50s. Sunshine, thankfully, returns for the first half of the week. Temperatures will trend upwards by Wednesday and Thursday, too.

~ Have a happy and safe New Year! Join us for News 13 This Morning on January 3 starting at 4:30 a.m. CST. ~ Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Panhandle Weather: 12/30/21

Isolated severe storms are possible across the Panhandle today. Strong damaging winds will be the likely occurrence, but a tornado cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy times out the arrival of storms and previews weather for the New Year, here.
PANHANDLE, TX
WMBB

Possible tornado damage in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible tornado touched down in the area of Bellini Rd in DeFuniak Springs, damaging several homes in the area, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “A tornado touched down and just hopped across the road,” WCSO Lt. Johnny Jordan, said. “It pulled some of the roof off one […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County’s first baby of the new year arrived at 2:25 a.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Midnight had fireworks but 2 a.m. brought new life to The Panhandle. Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center announced Saturday that the first baby of the new year was born at 2:25 a.m. Hadley Grace Rothwell was welcomed by parents Wyatt and Mary Catherine Rothwell. She is 19.75 inches long and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Most viewed local weather stories of 2021 include catastrophic weather, tropical systems, an alligator attack and more

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – This year brought more active weather to the Florida Panhandle and the Gulf Coast, including severe storms producing damage, extensive rainfall with flooding, tropical storms, major hurricane and attacking alligators. While there were big weather headlines, there were also stories of hope and survival from areas devastated by natural disasters. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WMBB

Local man prepares to take donations to Kentucky tornado victims

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday was the last day to donate items for a local man’s effort to help victims from last month’s Kentucky storms, but you can still help. Ivan Ross organized “Christmas on 18 wheels,” an effort to help survivors of the tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky a few weeks ago. Ross has […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WMBB

Take a polar plunge in South Walton on News Year’s day

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You can rinse off the old year and let in the new year with South Walton Fire District’s 8th annual Polar plunge. Registration will be at Shunk Gulley’s, 1875 S. Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach, at 10 a.m. and the plunge will take place at 1 p.m. Registration costs […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County man on a mission to help Kentucky tornado victims

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Weeks after tornadoes devastated areas in multiple states, a local man is on a mission to help. Bay County’s Ivan Ross said he felt compelled to help the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes earlier this month. “I was talking to my wife about it and I was like, ‘We’ve gotta […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

SWFD hosts annual Polar Plunge event in honor of injured firefighter

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Getting drenched by ice-cold water: that’s how some people in Santa Rosa Beach rang in the new year on Saturday. The South Walton Fire District hosted their annual Polar Plunge event. “We couldn’t be happier with the turnout we got,” SWFD public information officer Mackenzie McClintock said. “Kids, people […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WMBB

How to keep a New Year’s resolution

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – With the new year fast approaching, many are coming up with their 2022 New Year’s resolution. Whether it’s eating better or saving money, some say resolutions are a fun way to try and better yourself. Hitting the gym is one of the most common resolutions, but also one of the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Here’s how to stream Times Square’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Are you looking for a way to watch the Ball Drop in Time’s Square but you don’t have cable, or maybe even a TV? Don’t stress about it. Nowadays you can watch it from a laptop or your phone for free. Here’s how: Get your device that you would like to […]
POLITICS
WMBB

Bay County focused on three major projects in 2022

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is planning to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in 2022. Three of their major projects are for road repaving, a new sports complex in Southport and a community center in Fountain.  “We’re talking several hundred million dollars in projects that are going to be funded, not just […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy