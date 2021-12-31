ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Can Animals Carry COVID? Deer With Virus Found in Texas

By Robert Lea
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a new study shows 37 percent of deer tested in Texas were positive for COVID, it is still unclear what causes the virus to pass between...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 9

Butt Nugget
2d ago

Stfu already. I’m asking the deer for its vaccination card, before harvesting it. What else do you want? But they keep running away. Been a not so good deer season.

Reply
3
Joeintexas
2d ago

So this is your headline “Can Animals Carry COVID? Deer With Virus Found in Texas”. Didn’t you just answer your own question dumbass?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Texas Health
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Virus#Domestic Animals#The Animals#Covid#The University Of Texas#Cdc#Coronaviruses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
702K+
Followers
76K+
Post
711M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy