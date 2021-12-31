2021 brought resolution in local murder cases

MUNCIE, Ind. — The storyline for the Jay County murder case played out like that of a script for an unlikely made-for-TV movie.

A local softball coach recruits two teenagers — one her assistant coach, the other a former player — to help her kill the father of her young daughter.

Unfortunately, the grief felt by survivors of the homicide victim — and relatives of the two young co-defendants whose lives were shattered by their crimes — was anything but fiction.

March 2021 saw a Jay Circuit Court jury find Portland resident Esther Jane Stephen, now 31, guilty of murder in the January 2020 slaying of Shea Michael Briar.

The 31-year-old Portland resident was left mortally wounded, shot in the back, along a rural Jay County road after he had started efforts to be granted visitation with the child he shared with Stephen.

At the time, the Portland woman was head coach of the softball team at Fort Recovery (Ohio) High School.

She recruited her assistant coach, Shelby Nichole Hiestand of Portland, and a former player on the softball team, Hannah Knapke of Fort Recovery, to help "eliminate (Briar) from her life as well as her child's," an appeal court judge wrote in a ruling rejecting Stephen's bid to have her 55-year prison sentence overturned.

Hiestand — who would fire the fatal gunshot — and Knapke were both 19 at the time of the homicide.

Another jury in August found Hiestand guilty of murder. She was also sentenced to 55 years in prison by Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison.

Knapke in September pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, resulting in a 10-year sentence.

In the Indiana Court of Appeals ruling rejecting Stephen's appeal in November, Judge Elizabeth Tavitas wrote that while Stephen had no prior criminal record, "she organized Briar's killing with the depravity of a hardened criminal, undeterred by second thoughts."

Muncie murder trial: A Muncie man in June was convicted of murder in the shooting death, nearly six years earlier, of a local teenager.

William C. Balfour III, 22. was later sentenced to 60 years in prison by Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Marianne Vorhees.

Trial testimony indicated victim Christian Michael Orebaugh, 18, was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in his West 23rd Street home.

Prosecutors said Balfour and others — including his cousin, Daveon Hendricks — had intended to steal drugs, cash and guns from Orebaugh.

In 2019, Vorhees sentenced Hendricks to 55 years in prison after another jury found him guilty of murder.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.