Inside the Locker Room: Arizona State

Injury timeouts were a theme of sorts during Tennessee Football's 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl Thursday night, leading many on social media to question if the injuries — namely those on the side of the Boilermakers — were authentic. It appears that the officiating crew felt the same as the game progressed, as Volunteer head coach Josh Heupel told reporters postgame that the refs calling the game said to him that they feel a change on rules is needed for injury stoppages.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO