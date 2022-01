The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have Bruce Arians on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, as the head coach cleared COVID-19 protocols in time for the Week 17 matchup. Wide receivers coach Kevin Garver will also coach in his role this week. Tampa Bay also activated cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting from the reserve/COVID-19 list and both players are questionable (illness) for the game.

