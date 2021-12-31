Israel: Palestinian shot, killed in alleged stabbing attempt

Consider the irony if Jesus were born today in Bethlehem and his parents wanted to take him to Jerusalem to visit a holy site — they would likely be barred from doing so. First, they would be living in a condition of Israeli occupation, required to apply for a permit, face a 24 feet high barrier wall, and go through numerous checkpoints along the way. The same would be true for any Palestinian Christian. (Maybe in some ways not so different than 2,000 years ago, when it was the Jews who were subject to the domination of Rome.)

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO