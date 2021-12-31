ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Israel: Palestinian shot, killed in alleged stabbing attempt

KOMU
 2 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military says troops shot and killed a Palestinian man as he ran toward a bus...

www.komu.com

The Jewish Press

The Palestinian School of Terrorism

A Palestinian teacher and three school children were directly involved in the recent spate of terror attacks against Israelis in Jerusalem and the West Bank. This came as little surprise to those familiar with the ongoing hate and incitement against Israel in Palestinian schools and textbooks, as well as in the media, mosques and university campuses.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad agree to step up terror attacks against Israel

The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist groups agreed on a plan to increase cooperation and ramp up terrorist attacks, particularly in Judea and Samaria, during “a lengthy leadership meeting” on Saturday,” according to the Palestine Information Center. “The two movements agreed on a number of...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Gaza Border Violence Erupts After Palestinian President Visits Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli was wounded in a shooting attack on the Gaza border on Wednesday, the military said, after a rare visit to Israel by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas drew condemnation from the enclave's Hamas rulers. The Israeli military said it responded to the shooting with tank fire, targeting...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#West Bank#Ap#Israeli
abc17news.com

Israel approves measures for Palestinians after leaders meet

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has approved a raft of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestinians following a rare meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Israel. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Wednesday that he approved “confidence-building measures” including the transfer of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority. Also approved were the authorization of hundreds of permits for Palestinian merchants and VIPs and residency status for thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Gantz met with Abbas at his private residence in a Tel Aviv suburb late Tuesday night. It was the first time Abbas met an Israeli official inside Israel since 2010.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Palestinian president makes rare Israel visit for talks

Israel unveiled a package of "confidence-building measures" for the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosted talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on his first visit in years. Abbas, leading a high-ranking delegation on his first visit to Israel for an official meeting since 2010, held talks with Gantz at his home in the central town of Rosh HaAyin, according to Israeli sources and media. "We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasised the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence -- for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians," Gantz said after the meeting on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Israel's defence ministry announced "confidence-building measures" with the Palestinian Authority (PA).
MIDDLE EAST
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested for Attempting to Stab an Officer, Says EPD

This is a press release from the Eureka Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 22, 2021, at about 12:30 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to 3rd and...
EUREKA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
Washington Post

An Israeli leader criticized Jewish ‘settler violence.’ Now he has 24/7 protection after extremist threats.

Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said Monday that he will receive round-the-clock protection following threats of harm from extremist Israeli Jews. The news comes amid a sharp increase in attacks targeting Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank, which Barlev had criticized in recent discussions with a visiting U.S. State Department official. His remarks drew the ire of right-wing politicians in the country, including members of the coalition government in which he serves.
MIDDLE EAST
MLive

Woman shot and killed by officers after allegedly pointing gun at customers, police

DETROIT -- A woman was shot and killed by responding police officers Sunday night at a gas station located in the 15200 block of East 7 Mile after she allegedly pointed a gun at customers and officers. According to the Detroit Police Department, officers were called to the gas station shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday for reports of a woman threatening people with a gun.
DETROIT, MI
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Israel’s ironic treatment of Palestinian Christians

Consider the irony if Jesus were born today in Bethlehem and his parents wanted to take him to Jerusalem to visit a holy site — they would likely be barred from doing so. First, they would be living in a condition of Israeli occupation, required to apply for a permit, face a 24 feet high barrier wall, and go through numerous checkpoints along the way. The same would be true for any Palestinian Christian. (Maybe in some ways not so different than 2,000 years ago, when it was the Jews who were subject to the domination of Rome.)
RELIGION
The Independent

Israel’s Gantz hosts Palestinian leader Abbas to discuss ‘confidence-building’ measures

Israel’s defence minister has approved what he called a slew of “confidence-building measures” after hosting Mahmoud Abbas in the Palestinian president’s first meeting inside Israel in a decade.Benny Gantz held the rare talks with Mr Abbas at his home in Tel Aviv, where they discussed security coordination between Israel and Abbas’s Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank.It marked the second meeting between the two leaders in six months and sparked faint hopes of some movement in the long-dead peace negotiations.Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said that at Tuesday’s talks they discussed the “importance of creating a political...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Man Charged with Spying for Hezbollah

A Jerusalem resident was indicted Friday on charges of spying for the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist organization after an extended investigation by Israel’s Shin Bet (domestic intelligence agency) and by the Israel Police National Unit for Investigation of International Crime, a division of Lahav 433. The office of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Paterson Times

Paterson man allegedly shot man, threatened to kill woman

A man allegedly shot a man and threatened to kill a woman on Rosa Parks Boulevard on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Calvin Holmes, 34, of Paterson, has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to have weapons, and terroristic threats.
PATERSON, NJ
Reuters

Palestinian rockets explode off Tel Aviv coast, military says

GAZA/JERUSALEM, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Palestinian militants in Gaza fired two rockets toward the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday which exploded off the coast of Tel Aviv and prompted retaliatory strikes, Israel said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Gaza militants for the rocket firing or comment from Hamas,...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Israeli aircraft hit militant targets Gaza after rocket fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says it launched strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, a day after rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled territory. Early Sunday video filmed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, showed three huge explosions and fighter jets could be heard flying over. There was no immediate confirmation on possible casualties. The Israeli military said the attacks targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military post for Hamas. It also blamed the militant Islamic group for any violence emanating from the territory it controls. It was not clear whether the rockets Saturday were meant to hit Israel, but Gaza-based militant groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea.
MILITARY

