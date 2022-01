"Here we go, here we go, here we go again!". -Salt ~n~ Peppa. As 2021 winds down, here we go again with another weekly installment of your favorite weekly guessing game on the internet. Last weekend, CS in Alabama came in 2 points away from the correct game score with a 34-20 guess for the Bills/Pats game. Congratulations - on the 2nd day of Christmas, Chuck-Wagon gave to thee, A tag on the Wall of Winners! It may not be your favorite gift this holiday season, but it should be high up there.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO