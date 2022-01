Believe, love, joy, peace — words that exemplify the spirit of Christmas. There is one word that has particularly resonated with me this Christmas season — hope. At The Salvation Army, we have adopted the slogan, “Hope Marches On” during Christmas, and certainly we have always endeavored to bring hope to individuals and families in our community. Our Angel Tree and red kettles are symbols to the people we serve, as the generous support of our community gives them hope that things will be better.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO