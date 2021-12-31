ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arrest after boy, 17, stabbed in Swindon town centre brawl

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager was stabbed in a brawl in a town centre. Police said a public "disorder involving a number of youths" broke out...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

Bristow man arrested after stabbing a woman at Leesburg Premium Outlets

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A 34-year-old Bristow man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old woman at the Leesburg Premium Outlets on Tuesday evening. Around 4:30 p.m. the Leesburg Police Department received a report that a 27-year-old woman had been stabbed at the outlets near suite 1173. The caller said the male suspect fled on […]
LEESBURG, VA
WSVN-TV

2 men arrested after brawl at MIA gate caught on video

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The fists flew between several travelers at a Miami International Airport terminal when a brawl that involved at least one police officer broke out, ending with two men under arrest. In the latest sign of the bruising travel season, the melee sparked Monday evening at...
MIAMI, FL
WALB 10

Man arrested after fatal stabbing at Edison apartments

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after stabbing another man to death early Tuesday morning in Edison, according to Police Chief Walt Ingram and Calhoun County Coroner Deion Brown. Ingram said it happened at Edison Village Apartments around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot. The two men...
EDISON, GA
BBC

Sutton house fire: Woman released on bail

A 27-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation into a house fire which killed four young brothers has been released on bail. Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, were alone when the fire broke out at the terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested after altercation leads to stabbing in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested a 28-year-old woman after they said she stabbed her boyfriend during an altercation late Wednesday night. Charleston County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Outwood Street in Ladson, where they met with a woman who appeared to be in distress. Deputies said there was […]
LADSON, SC
KTLO

Baxter County man arrested after stabbing dog, threatening owner

A Baxter County man who has been arrested multiple times is back behind bars after allegedly stabbing a dog and threatening to kill its owner. Baxter County deputies arrested 40-year-old Mark Allen Hansen of rural Mountain Home late Sunday night after responding to an incident at 133 Campbell Place off County Road 27 just north of Mountain Home.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
BBC

Man dies after Christmas Day police chase on foot

A man has died in hospital after being chased and detained by police on Christmas Day. West Midlands Police said the man became unwell after "a brief foot chase" in the Kings Norton area of Birmingham at about 01:40 GMT. The force said officers had responded to reports of suspicious...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Leona Peach: Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction as missing 12-year-old found ‘safe and well’

A man was arrested on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap as a 12-year-old girl missing since before Christmas was found safe and well.Police officers found Leona Peach, from Newton Abbot in Devon, when they searched an address near Boston, Lincolnshire.The 34-year-old man under arrest was due to be transferred into police custody for questioning in due course, Devon and Cornwall Police said.“Following an extensive policing operation, 12-year-old Leona Peach, who was reported missing from Newton Abbot on the morning of Monday 20 December, has been located safe and well,” the force said.“Aided by officers from Lincolnshire Police and with...
PUBLIC SAFETY

