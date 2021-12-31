ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Philip Cuts 'Failure' Royals Out Of Will As 'Revenge', Source Claims

 2 days ago

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away in April 2021. He did not reach his 100th birthday, which happened to be about two months away from the day he died.

Prince PhilipReuters

But, while he now rests at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, he continues to make the headlines as a member of the British Royal Family. One of the most recent controversies that involve him is associated with his will.

As the public would recall, the High Court ruled in September for the late royal's will to be sealed for 90 years. Several speculations and rumors have since emerged, with some sources alleging that it is part of the Queen's husband's "revenge," according to Globe.

Comments / 190

Karen Corsello
2d ago

when you write your will you can leave your money and belongs to whom you like. so that's exactly what Prince Philip did with his stuff and too bad on the people he cut out.

Reply
92
R Mcann
2d ago

How does anyone know ? The Will is sealed and you can guarantee the Lawyers handling that won't spill anything...ever...Total Horseshit

Reply(1)
42
Kathleen Feuling
2d ago

Details of his will are not disclosed. Prince Charles is reported to be worth 400 million pounds no need from Philip for money. Most of the money would go to the Queen. Her will passes it on. Andrew is worth about 40 million pounds. William will get the income from the Duchy of Cornwall Charles will get the Duchy of Lancaster. Queen who before Phillip's death was worth 350 million pounds. Note: Most articles on Royal wealth lump in the value of the Crown Estste properties.Palaces, Great Houses and and Crown Jewels. The Royals have use of these but all belong to the people/Government of the UK. 2020 the income from t generated 345 million pounds. The Royals to cover expenses associated with duties. They got 25 percent of 345 million with the rest going back to the Government. Royals pay tax on their own private properties and investment incomes.

Reply(11)
28
