Prince Philip Cuts 'Failure' Royals Out Of Will As 'Revenge', Source Claims

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away in April 2021. He did not reach his 100th birthday, which happened to be about two months away from the day he died.

Prince Philip Reuters

But, while he now rests at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, he continues to make the headlines as a member of the British Royal Family. One of the most recent controversies that involve him is associated with his will.

As the public would recall, the High Court ruled in September for the late royal's will to be sealed for 90 years. Several speculations and rumors have since emerged, with some sources alleging that it is part of the Queen's husband's "revenge," according to Globe.