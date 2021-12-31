Erie County basketball holiday tournament highlights: Corry boys win their own tournament

Corry 54, Southwestern (N.Y.) 51: At Corry, Logan Joncas led the Beavers for the second straight night as host Corry won the tournament championship.

Joncas scored 19 points Thursday, one day after connecting for nine 3-pointers and scoring 32 points in a victory over Eisenhower.

Corry's Nick Brundage came through with 14 points in Thursday's win.

Aidan Kennedy had 25 points for the Trojans.

Northwestern 54, Eisenhower 44: Ryan Tewell scored 16 points and Connor Dorr chipped in with 10 as Northwestern won its only game of the Corry tournament.

The Wildcats had gone 1-1 in the Iroquois Barringer tournament the previous two days.

The Wildcats fell behind 34-33 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring Eisenhower 21-10 in the fourth.

Wyatt Lookenhouse finished with 24 points for the Knights.

Harbor Creek tournament

Harbor Creek 49, Seneca 44: At Harborcreek, the Huskies held a 23-9 halftime lead before holding off a second-half charge from the Bobcats.

Nick Krahe had 14 points to lead HC. Travis Kruszewski added 13 points and Jaden Rocco totaled 11.

Lucas Rupp was Seneca's leading scorer with 13 points. Jacob Young and Logan Kibbe had 10 points apiece.

Harbor Creek finished 1-1 at its own tournament. Seneca was 0-2 while Our Lady of Sacred Heart went 2-0.

Butler tournament

Butler 70, Erie 53: At Butler, Delin Carney poured in 30 points to lead the hosts in their tournament opener.

Madden Clement added 18 for the Golden Tornado, which outscored the Royals 19-8 in the third quarter to open up a 55-42 lead.

Jay Smith had 13 to lead Erie. Denzel Driver contributed 11 points and Layveon Gore had 10.

Girls Basketball

Conneaut tournament

Conneaut 48, Northwestern 46: At Linesville, the Wildcats barely fell short after they trailed by 11 after three quarters.

Chloe Yazembiak led Northwestern with 16 points and Taylor Stagl finished with 13.

Samantha Egli led host Conneaut with 14 points while Hannah Brady and Jaelyn Blood contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Greenville defeated Maplewood 48-44 in the tournament championship game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Butler tournament

Butler 70, Erie 53

ERIE (4-4) – Smith 5 3-3 13, Driver 3 2-2 11, Gore 5 0-0 10, McCollum 3 0-0 6, Thompson 2 0-0 5, Horton 2 0-0 4, Carr 2 0-0 4, Carruthers 0 0-0 0, Elverton 0 0-0 0, Basham 0 0-0 0, Kakulu 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-5 53.

BUTLER (6-2) – Carney 11 4-4 30, Clement 6 0-0 18, Kreinbucher 2 2-3 6, Littlejohn 2 1-2 5, Gratzmiller 0 3-4 3, Castell 1 0-0 3, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Proudfoot 1 0-0 2, Schnur 0 1-2 1, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Slater 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-15 70.

Erie 19 15 8 11 – 53

Butler 22 14 19 15 – 70

Three-point goals: E 4 (Driver 3, Thompson); B 11 (Clement 6, Carney 4, Castell).

Conneaut tournament

Girard 59, Greenville 47

GREENVILLE (5-2) – Ritzert 7 2-2 16, Lentz 4 3-3 12, Kincaid 2 0-1 6, Williams 2 1-2 5, Philson 2 0-1 4, Vannoy 1 1-2 4, Herrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-11 47.

GIRARD (5-2) – Lehman 4 4-4 15, McDonald 2 10-11 14, Shady 5 3-5 13, Henry 2 0-0 5, Payne 1 2-2 5, Dell'omo 1 2-2 5, Edwards 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 21-24 59.

Greenville 15 3 13 16 – 47

Girard 4 13 19 23 – 59

Three-point goals: GREEN 4 (Kincaid 2, Lentz, Vannoy); GIR 6 (Lehman 3, Henry, Payne, Dell'omo).

Corry tournament

Northwestern 54, Eisenhower 44

EISENHOWER (2-5) – Lookenhouse 7 7-8 24, Darling 2 3-6 7, Hunt 3 0-0 7, Black 2 0-0 4, Warren 0 2-2 2, Venman 0 0-0 0, Bunk 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 12-16 44.

NORTHWESTERN (5-1) – Tewell 6 0-0 16, Dorr 5 0-1 10, Perkins 3 2-2 8, Kelley 1 2-2 4, Dohanic 2 0-2 4, Wayne 2 0-0 4, Steinle 1 0-0 3, Holliday 1 0-0 3, Hilinski 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-7 54.

Eisenhower 16 5 13 10 – 44

Northwestern 22 7 4 21 – 54

Three-point goals: E 4 (Lookenhouse 3, Hunt); NW 6 (Tewell 4, Steinle, Holliday).

Corry 54, Southwestern (N.Y.) 51

SOUTHWESTERN (2-6) – Kennedy 8 6-9 25, Ni 4 0-0 9, Bogdanowicz 1 2-2 5, Hayes 2 0-0 5, Pannes 2 0-0 5, Pierce 1 0-0 2, Lemk 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-11 51.

CORRY (5-0) – Joncas 5 6-7 19, Brundage 6 2-5 14, Smith 2 2-2 8, Rogers 3 0-0 6, Reedy 2 0-0 6, Jackson 0 1-4 1, James 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-18 54.

Southwestern 9 15 10 17 – 51

Corry 17 12 7 18 – 54

Three-point goals: SW 7 (Kennedy 3, Ni, Bogdanowicz, Hayes, Pannes); C 7 (Joncas 3, Smith 2, Reedy 2).

Harbor Creek tournament

Harbor Creek 49, Seneca 44

SENECA (4-4) – Rupp 5 0-1 13, Young 5 0-0 10, Kibbe 3 3-3 10, Walker 3 0-2 6, DeFazio 1 0-0 3, Shouey 1 0-0 2, Yost 0 0-0 0, Seabury 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-6 44.

HARBOR CREEK (6-2) – Krahe 5 4-7 14, Kruszewski 5 2-2 13, Rocco 4 3-4 11, Ennis 2 1-3 7, Bresee 1 1-2 4, D. Chwatek 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-18 49.

Seneca 2 7 15 20 – 44

Harbor Creek 12 11 5 21 – 49

Three-point goals: S 5 (Rupp 3, Kibbe, DeFazio); HC 4 (Ennis 2, Kruszewski, Bresee).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cactus Jam tournament

At Phoenix

Seattle Prep (Wash.) 63, Mercyhurst Prep 54

Seattle Prep 7-4; Mercyhurst Prep 3-4

Conneaut tournament

Conneaut 48, Northwestern 46

NORTHWESTERN (3-3) – Yazembiak 4 4-4 16, Stagl 4 3-7 13, Schwartz 3 3-4 9, Bird 2 0-0 4, T. Wheeler 1 0-0 3, Bucci 0 1-2 2, Kulyk 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, B. Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Reilly 0 0-0 0, Keith 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-17 46.

CONNEAUT (2-3) – Egli 4 4-10 14, Brady 5 2-3 12, Blood 4 3-4 11, Denihan 3 0-0 6, Jones 2 0-0 5, Harrington 0 0-0 0, Berkley 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-17 48.

Northwestern 14 7 8 17 – 46

Conneaut 13 12 15 8 – 48

Three-point goals: NW 7 (Yazembiak 4, Stagl 2, T. Wheeler); C 3 (Egli 2, Jones).