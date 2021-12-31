Amazon Web Services (AWS) Introduction

Joint Talkdesk, PCI Pal customer relationships expand to include Air Business, Metabolic Living, Resideo, Scotts, Tucows, and Weekendesk. PCI Pal, the global provider of secure payment solutions, is working closely with Talkdesk, the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, to provide a growing list of customers with innovative customer service and security capabilities. The companies’ expanding customer list includes Air Business, Metabolic Living, Resideo, Scotts, Tucows, and Weekendesk.
Comments / 0