ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Introduction

By Senthil Kumar
linuxtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

The Top 5 Technologies to Watch out For in 2022

There are more than 4.88 billion mobile phone users all across the world now. Almost 62% of the world’s population own a smartphone device. There will be 75 billion connected devices (or even more than that) by the year 2025. 5G technology will reshape the mobility and high-tech landscapes over the upcoming decade, regardless of whether the technology companies are riding the 5G wave or not. Remote work is here to stay as enterprises across the globe implement work from home as a response to the globe.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Web Services#Cloud Computing#Aws Management Console#Aws Pricing Budgeting
Gigaom

GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection

Kubernetes is the de facto standard for container orchestration, and it’s being used by born-in-the-cloud startups and cloud-native enterprises alike. In 2021, Kubernetes was in production on-premises, in the cloud, and even at the edge for many different types of applications, including those that Kubernetes wasn’t initially built for.
SOFTWARE
Boston Globe

Amazon’s AWS restores service after third outage in a month

Amazon.com’s online services business suffered at least its third outage in the past month, knocking a number of websites offline, but service was restored by Wednesday morning. Users of Amazon Web Services began reporting network connectivity problems at its US-East-Region 1 facility in Northern Virginia around 7:35 a.m. New...
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Another Amazon Web Services Outage Disrupts Epic Games, Slack and Other Sites

Amazon’s cloud-service network was hit with another outage Wednesday morning, impacting a number of users and disrupting access to several popular sites. A post on Amazon Web Services status page confirmed the problem was due to a power outage at one of its data centers in Northern Virginia. By 8:40 a.m. ET, the company announced in an update it had restored power to the affected data center within the impacted Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region, however several users were still reporting issues.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
datasciencecentral.com

Ways To Make Cloud Data More Environmentally Friendly

We have noticed how the industrial revolution transformed the shape of our modernized world. We got big industries, endowed the computer, and made significant progress in the IT sector. But, this change had its consequences too. With an increasing number of factories, more machines were stationed, which produced more waste...
ENVIRONMENT
linuxtoday.com

Linux Remote Desktop Release 0.9

Nubo released Linux Remote Desktop 0.9. This is its first major release of an open-source VDI solution, completely based on open-source technology, Linux operating system, and Linux containers. Learn more here.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

The iSCSI Target Initiator on Linux

This article will help you learn how to set up and configure iSCSI on Linux/Unix-based systems. iSCSI stands for (Internet Small Computer System Interface), which is an industry-standard protocol that is mainly used to share the storage device over the TCP/IP layer. Unlike Samba or NFS, which work at the file system level whereas iSCSI works only on the block-level device. Most block-level storage devices have the capability of built-in work to share data across volumes.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Getting Started with Flutter on Linux Desktop

Software development is moving to better milestones thanks to Google’s effort in creating open-source UI software applications like Flutter. Flutter’s footprints are applicable in the development of numerous cross-platform applications by referencing a single codebase. Learn more here.
SOFTWARE
The Hacker News

New iLOBleed Rootkit Targeting HP Enterprise Servers with Data Wiping Attacks

A previously unknown rootkit has been found setting its sights on Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's Integrated Lights-Out (iLO) server management technology to carry out in-the-wild attacks that tamper with the firmware modules and completely wipe data off the infected systems. The discovery, which is the first instance of real-world malware in iLO...
SOFTWARE
Android Central

The 8 worst outages of 2021: AWS, Google Cloud, Fastly, and more

Cloud service outages are nothing new. However, 2020's shift to working from home exposed tons of vulnerabilities, as carriers, cable and fiber companies, and every popular app under the sun experienced some temporary, catastrophic collapse. It placed an unprecedented burden on the cloud infrastructure systems that back your favorite streaming and productivity sites. These outages were an inevitable consequence.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketRealist

Artificial Intelligence Companies to Add to Your Portfolio in 2022

AI (artificial intelligence) continues to gain popularity as companies forge ahead and find new ways to advance AI systems. Companies like Facebook and Amazon have employed AI to provide things like “conflict alerts” on social media or fitness trackers that monitor the tone of a person's voice. As the conversation progresses, which AI companies should you invest in?
MARKETS
criticalhit.net

How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming the Telecom Industry?

The telecommunications industry is no longer limited to providing basic telephone and Internet services; It is now at the epicentre of technology growth, led by mobile and broadband services in the Internet of Things (IoT) age. This growth will continue, and its main engine will be Artificial Intelligence (AI). Today’s...
TECHNOLOGY
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Memcached on OpenSUSE and SUSE Linux

One of the straightforward hacks that developers can apply is caching servers like Memcached between app and database server with slight code modification. Learn how to install Memcached on OpenSUSE or SUSE Enterprise Linux server.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Now Is the Right Time for Entrepreneurs to Embrace Web 3.0

Web 3.0 is a decentralized layer sitting atop the current web infrastructure. The decentralized architecture of blockchain technology offers immense utility to businesses in the next generation of the web. By disintermediating unreliable middlemen and allowing users to interact directly and trustlessly, the web offers users an entirely new surface for applications that simply cannot exist on its prior iteration. The blockchain lets us move beyond those constraining layers; the technology will enable new ideas and business models to thrive, says Andrew Keen.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

PCI Pal Provides Secure, Compliant Payments For Talkdesk Global Customers

Joint Talkdesk, PCI Pal customer relationships expand to include Air Business, Metabolic Living, Resideo, Scotts, Tucows, and Weekendesk. PCI Pal, the global provider of secure payment solutions, is working closely with Talkdesk, the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, to provide a growing list of customers with innovative customer service and security capabilities. The companies’ expanding customer list includes Air Business, Metabolic Living, Resideo, Scotts, Tucows, and Weekendesk.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy