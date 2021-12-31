ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect faces DWI charges after North Carolina K-9 officer’s car hit by pickup truck

By Kayla Morton
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuTKf_0dZq0ZZF00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police K-9 officer and his patrol cruiser were struck by a suspected drunk driver late Wednesday night in Durham, a city spokesperson said.

K-9 officer B.K. Gardner was driving north on Guess Road at about 10:50 p.m. when a pickup truck pulled out from a stop sign in front of Gardner.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Byron Cinto-Lopez, then fled on foot from the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqBEI_0dZq0ZZF00
Byron Cinto-Lopez

Choco, the officer’s K-9, was not in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Cinto-Lopez was later apprehended and arrested by Durham police and is facing six charges:

  • Driving while impaired,
  • felony hit-and-run,
  • no operator’s license,
  • aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle,
  • driving while license revoked for DWI and
  • failure to yield right of way.

Cinto-Lopez has been placed in the Durham County Jail under a $7,500 bond.

Gardner has been taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

