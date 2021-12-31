Suspect faces DWI charges after North Carolina K-9 officer’s car hit by pickup truck
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police K-9 officer and his patrol cruiser were struck by a suspected drunk driver late Wednesday night in Durham, a city spokesperson said.
K-9 officer B.K. Gardner was driving north on Guess Road at about 10:50 p.m. when a pickup truck pulled out from a stop sign in front of Gardner.
The driver of the pickup, identified as Byron Cinto-Lopez, then fled on foot from the vehicle.
Choco, the officer’s K-9, was not in the vehicle at the time of the collision.
Cinto-Lopez was later apprehended and arrested by Durham police and is facing six charges:
- Driving while impaired,
- felony hit-and-run,
- no operator’s license,
- aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle,
- driving while license revoked for DWI and
- failure to yield right of way.
Cinto-Lopez has been placed in the Durham County Jail under a $7,500 bond.
Gardner has been taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
