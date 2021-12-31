ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Airlines file emergency request asking FCC to delay 5G rollout

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
A top airlines trade group on Thursday filed an emergency request for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to delay the rollout of 5G wireless service, citing concerns that the technology could cause disruptions for flights.

Airlines for America, which represents cargo airlines and passenger airlines in the U.S, requested that the agency delay the use of the service near airports such as George Bush Airport in Houston, John F. Kennedy in New York and Newark Liberty in New Jersey, according to Bloomberg News.

AT&T and Verizon Communications were given authorization by the FCC earlier this year to deploy C-band spectrum 5G wireless with a rollout scheduled for Jan. 5. The Federal Aviation Administration, as well as CEOs of Boeing and Airbus Americas, pushed back on the agreement, noting that 5G could cause potential flight diversions and delays.

On Thursday, Airlines for America said that the FCC “has never provided a reasoned analysis of why it has rejected the evidence submitted by the aviation interests,” Bloomberg News reported.

Wireless companies agreed to roll out the 5G service at reduced power for a temporary amount of time in order to compromise with airline groups, but Airlines for America said that would not be enough, the news outlet noted.

Niles Frew
1d ago

that's the last of there concerns, about 1 tenth of there pilots are severely sick or Dead from there forced jabs. And it's only biggining to start!

Waffle Stomp
1d ago

this is an joke amongst us certified mechanics. there will be NO interference on all commercial airliners. maybe some old school radial with old school equipment that should already be updated so they dont have this interferencd

Rebecca Steinke
1d ago

interesting, considering people are already using 5G and planes aren't falling of the skies 🙄

