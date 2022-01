Two 18-year-old males were killed and three other male passengers were seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck Friday night in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. about five miles north of Ridgeway in Winneshiek County. A 2000 Ford Explorer was northbound on County Road W-14 when the driver, Dalton Hemesath of Ridgeway, lost control of the vehicle near the intersection with Pole Line Road. The vehicle then went into the ditch and rolled at least three times before coming to rest on all four tires.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO