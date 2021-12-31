ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

New year, new collar

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Year's is a good time to check your pet's neckwear. Start by making sure the collar fits properly. It should be close, but not too snug. Cats should wear breakaway collars that will come off if they get caught on something. Check collars for any weak spots, especially at the...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Providence Journal

Pet of the week: Adorable Bailey is one beauty of a coonhound

Calling all hound lovers: Look at this beauty named Bailey! She is a 7-year-old redtick coonhound who loves car rides and long sniff walks. Bailey loves to run and play, so a big fenced-in yard would be her dream. She is best suited for a home with adults only, or with older children, and no other pets. Bailey will bring you lots of happiness and fun, and she deserves all the love you have to give!
PETS
newsofmillcreek.com

Forever Home Dog of the Week - Fields

With input from our friends at Homeward Pet we are featuring a dog that needs a loving home. They are currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Talk about personality and pizazz! Our dog of the week Fields has acres and acres of it!. This five-year-old Boxer/Bulldog mix is everybody's best...
PETS
Popular Mechanics

10 Best Toys for Your Dog

About The Expert: Lindsay Pevny has been using and reviewing dog-related products and gear for over 10 years—everything from dog seat belts and dog coats to doghouses and puppy pads, and more. With the help of her dogs Matilda and Cow, she has evaluated some of the best and most popular dog toys, from long-standing classics to new innovations. These are the products she recommends for all dogs, big and small.
PET SERVICES
CNET

Dog essentials list: 13 necessities for new dog owners

American pet ownership is booming during the pandemic. In fact, the number of households with pets was predicted to have increased by 4% in 2020. That's no small change, bringing the total up to nearly 71 million homes. My own home is no exception. Last year we adopted a pair...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Collars#Cat#Asthma
KRON4

Best Chewy dog tag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every dog requires proper identification when spending any amount of time out in the world. A quality dog tag is durable and legible, featuring important information in case of an emergency. Chewy, one of the leaders in quality pet products,...
PETS
warm1069.com

NW Canine Coalition – 2 Dogs Available

Diego is a 2-year-old sweet and goofy Boxer/lab mix we think. He’s a joyful exuberant guy that’s friendly with all people, young and old. He is good with other dogs but not cats. Diego is energetic, sweet and affectionate, and wants to please. He knows some basic commands and is responding well to leash training. He is highly food motivated, so treats help shape his behavior.
PETS
dogster.com

Dog Monthly and Daily Holidays

Celebrate your dog every day and every way but especially on these fun dog national holidays. Don’t see a dog holiday here? Just email us at dogstermag@belvoir.com and we will add it to the list!. JANUARY dog holidays. Walk Your Pet Month. Train Your Dog Month. January 1: New...
PETS
Victoria Advocate

Shana Bohac: Bringing home a new kitten

There are some important health care facts that you need to know when getting a new kitten. This includes routine vaccines, as well as prevention for fleas, ear mites, and heartworms, spaying or neutering, socialization, and litter box training. It is important to keep any new cat or kitten separate...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Exploring the bond between dogs and people

Anne Burrows, a biological anthropologist and professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, teaches a course on the unique relationship between humans and dogs. We talked with Burrows about the special bond that dogs and humans share, the power of puppy dog eyes and how dogs have evolved to better communicate with their human caregivers. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTEN.com

Seven New Year’s Tips For Your Dog

Originally Posted On: https://pupups.blog/2021/12/30/seven-new-years-tips-for-your-dog%EF%BF%BC/. How to Ensure your dog lives their best life in 2022. As the New Year approaches, most of us are busy making resolutions to ensure 2022 is a great year. If you have pets, this is also a great time to make some changes on their behalf. Here are a few things every dog owner should do for their bestie as the New Year rolls around.
PETS
San Mateo Daily Journal

Pet of the week

This tabbylicious feline is an extra-large hunk of burning love. Big Boy is a 4-year-old neutered male brown tabby with snow white paws and a matching white ascot. He’s suave and flirty for sure, but not in that Carly Simon “You’re so vain” kind of way. Big Boy is playful and adores cardboard boxes … he’s 100% supportive of online shopping so he can always have a box (or three) to create a cozy sleeping nest. Big Boy is FIV positive, so he should be the only cat or be in a household with other FIV positive cats. Looking to add a loving and steadfast cat to your life? Ask for Big Boy ID# A904469. Please call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Big Boy. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
PETS
vieravoice.com

Helping pet owners a pound at a time

Big-time animal lover Jessica Pankiewicz dreamt of establishing a nonprofit that would help pets and their owners. She would not live to see her dream become reality, for Pankiewicz died unexpectedly at. age 32. Her father-in-law and her husband, Ted Pankiewicz Sr. and Ted Pankiewicz Jr., made it their mission...
PETS
womansworld.com

Why You Should Always Pet Your Dog Before Leaving the House

Every pet owner knows all too well what it’s like to see sad little puppy dog eyes staring up at them as they’re about to leave for the day. “But moooom, can’t we cuddle for just five more minutes?” they seem to beg. And as much as we’d love to do just that, we have to hope our head scratches are enough to tide them over until we get home. A new study says giving our dog some comfort before leaving can help them.
PETS
petguide.com

Best Senior Dog Food

Senior dog food is specially formulated to meet the unique needs of elderly dogs. Read on to find out which type of senior dog food is the best choice for your own pet!. When our pets reach their golden years, so much can change. From their activity levels, behavior, all the way to their dietary needs. Many senior dogs require special food in their old age, be it for health problems that dictate their nutritional preferences or simply because the years have taken their toll and your pet needs a bit of an immunity boost from their food bowl. To help you make the best choice for your pet, no matter what their situation is, we’ve rounded up the best senior dog food on the market. Yours is just to choose the one that fits them best!
PETS
Sunderland Echo

Over four in 10 dog owners struggled to look after their pet as a puppy

A study of 2,000 people with dogs revealed that 17 per cent believe looking after a puppy is tougher than raising a baby. And 30 per cent think the first two years of owning a pooch are the hardest, with 23 per cent admitting they had 'no idea' how much work went into training a puppy.
PETS
Houston Chronicle

Launch a new you with the new year

Q: I really want next year to be the year I become as healthy as possible. Can you help me figure out a plan and schedule?. A: Bravo! You are planning ahead and making a public declaration of your intention to live a healthier — and happier — life! That shows how serious you are about achieving your goals.
CANCER
alleynews.org

A New New Year’s Resolution

January always brings up the whole New Year’s resolution business – a promise to change our behavior. As I thought about resolution ideas, I found myself getting cranky. Resolving to do anything besides making it through the day in the darkest and coldest time of the year is insanity. The last thing I will do in January is throw away the remaining Christmas cookies or go out in the cold to exercise more. The failure rate of New Year’s resolutions is 80%. Eighty percent! Why would we set ourselves up for failure only to feel worse about ourselves? Yet, it comes up every year: we are asked to set a goal we almost certainly will not achieve.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy