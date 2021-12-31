ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PROGRESS Wrestling Announces New Ownership, Live Show Return for 2022

By Ian Hamilton
411mania.com
 2 days ago

PROGRESS Wrestling have announced that the promotion will be returning to shows in front of live crowds starting on January 23, 2022. Having held 23 chapter shows in 2021 – all in a closed-set environment from the Theatre Peckham in London – the promotion will return to the Electric Ballroom in...

411mania.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
411mania.com

Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
Fightful

WWE Announces Injury To Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Championship At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

Brock Lesnar wasn’t even announced for the WWE Championship match until the last minute, but now he’s the new WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the match when his Universal title match was cancelled following Roman Reigns’ testing positive for COVID-19. The match didn’t go very long, as all of the wrestlers traded big move after big move after big move. But eventually, Big E laid out Bobby Lashley with the Big Ending, only to immediately get hit with the F5 from Lesnar and pinned.
WWE
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage 12.31.21 Review

If it’s Friday it means one thing! I’m Lee Sanders and this is your AEW RAMPAGE recap and review. No plugs this week as I just wish for everyone to be safe and have a fun New Year’s Weekend. Also, Rest In Peace to a legend that gave me, you, our parents, and grandparents laughs for so many decades, Betty White.
WWE
411mania.com

Nia Jax On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction To ‘My Hole!’ Line, More

The former Nia Jax did a Q&A on her Instagram account and touched on her release from WWE, the reaction backstage to her infamous “My hole!” line on Raw, and more. Lina Fanene posted the answers to her Instagram Stories and you can see the wrestling-related answers below:
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
WWE
411mania.com

Edge Defeats The Miz At WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Makes Surprise Appearance (Pics, Video)

Edge defeated The Miz at WWE Day 1, with his wife Beth Phoenix coming out to keep Maryse from interfering on Miz’s behalf. The match went around twenty minutes and it looked like Maryse might help Miz win, but Phoenix came out to chase her off. The Miz was then distracted, which allowed Edge to get him and hit him with a spear for the pin. You can follow along with our Day 1 coverage here.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s New Live Event Lineup Offer Royal Rumble Hint

It’s a new way to go. We are wrapping up the year and that means it is time to get ready for a bunch of new things. That includes setting up the Road to WrestleMania 38, as we have the biggest matches and storylines coming up in the near future. WWE should know where they are going on the way there, and now it seems that we are getting an idea of where one of the major matches is heading.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show Now Online, Will Feature Tag Team Match

WWE has posted the Kickoff Show for Day 1 online, which will include Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland & Sheamus. The show features previews of all the matches on the show. You can watch below. Our live coverage of the PPV can be found here.
WWE
411mania.com

Attendance Revealed For WWE Day 1

WWE Day 1 played to a sold-out audience, as the final attendance numbers revealed. On last night’s PPV, Michael Cole announced an attendance figure of 13,657 for the event. The State Farm Arena noted on Twitter that the show sold out, writing:. “ATLANTA!! Thank you for a sold out...
WWE
411mania.com

Sheamus Wins WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show Match, Ridge Holland Suffers Broken Nose (Pics, Clips)

Sheamus did it by himself, but he still defeated Cesaro and Ricochet at the WWE Day 1 Kickoff show tonight. The match was a tag team match involving Ridge Holland, but Holland was removed from the match early on. Holland suffered a broken nose in the match when Ricochet attempted what looked to be a standing 450 splash and his knee came down on Holland’s face. He was busted open immediately and tagged out to Sheamus, and WWE’s medical staff then removed him from the match. The broken nose was then confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary. Sheamus eventually took out Ricochet and then pinned Cesaro with the Brogue Kick. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
WWE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Northeast Wrestling Returning to Poughkeepsie in January

Northeast Wrestling will be making a return to Poughkeepsie in January. Northeast Wrestling based out of Newburgh is owned and operated by promoter Michael Lombardi who has been putting on shows for 25 years, and it's one of the top independent wrestling promotions out there. NEW events are always stacked cards featuring some of the best wrestlers out there. This upcoming event is no exception.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Praises Women’s Street Fight on AEW Rampage

– AEW President Tony Khan had high praise for the Street Fight featuring Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Penelope and The Bunny on last night’s edition of AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash. You can view his comments below. Khan wrote on the matchup, “Thank you + congratulations...
WWE
411mania.com

Several ROH Wrestlers Are Now Free Agents: Jonathan Gresham, Mike Bennett, More

It was noted earlier today that Danhausen is now a free agent, after his ROH contract expired. ROH had announced that several wrestlers would be free agents after the end of the year and now that’s exactly what happened. According to Fightful Select, that list includes Jonathan Gresham, Silas Young, Mike Bennett, Josh Woods, Shane Taylor, Rhett Titus, Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas. There are more, but these are the only ones confirmed so far.
NFL
411mania.com

More Details On Wrestlers And Executives Being Pulled From WWE Events Due To COVID

As we previously reported, several WWE executives missed Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, while several talents were pulled from live events and TV. Of everyone pulled, only Seth Rollins has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some more details on why certain people were pulled.
WWE

