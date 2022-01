(Dec 30): Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday, the penultimate day of 2021, hailed the strategic coordination and practical cooperation between China and Russia from the perspective of the pandemic response, economic recovery, regional stability and global governance, highlighting that as long as China and Russia stand together shoulder to shoulder and deepen coordination hand in hand, the international order will not fall into disarray, justice in the world will not collapse, and hegemony will not win, Global Times reported.

