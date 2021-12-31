ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bret Hart On What He’s Most Proud Of In His Wrestling Career, His Heel Run In WWE In 1997

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview on CBC Radio’s Q Podcast, Bret Hart discussed what he’s proud of in his wrestling career, his heel run in WWE in 1997, and much more. You can read his comments below. Bret Hart on what he’s proud of in his wrestling career:...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Vince Mcmahon
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
411mania.com

Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
WWE
411mania.com

Nia Jax On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction To ‘My Hole!’ Line, More

The former Nia Jax did a Q&A on her Instagram account and touched on her release from WWE, the reaction backstage to her infamous “My hole!” line on Raw, and more. Lina Fanene posted the answers to her Instagram Stories and you can see the wrestling-related answers below:
WWE
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage 12.31.21 Review

If it’s Friday it means one thing! I’m Lee Sanders and this is your AEW RAMPAGE recap and review. No plugs this week as I just wish for everyone to be safe and have a fun New Year’s Weekend. Also, Rest In Peace to a legend that gave me, you, our parents, and grandparents laughs for so many decades, Betty White.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestling Ring#Canada#Combat#Cbc Radio#Q Podcast
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reacts To Rumors Of Royal Rumble Return

WWE released over 80 Superstars in 2021 and there were some surprising names that got cut. One of the more shocking talents to get released was former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax. You never know when a former WWE star might make make a surprise return, and apparently there’s...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
Fightful

WWE Announces Injury To Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
WWE
411mania.com

Thunder Rosa Says She Needs Backup In AEW

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Martinez made her AEW return by helping Jade Cargill win a match against Thunder Rosa. The two attacked Rosa after the match before Ruby Soho made the save. In spite of this, Thunder Rosa still believes she needs some backup in the company.
WWE
411mania.com

The Miz Learned to Make Merchandise During Real World To Get WWE’s Attention

The Miz’s path from reality TV to WWE is well-known, and he recently discussed how he learned how to make T-shirts during his time on Real World to catch the attention of WWE. The Raw star was a guest on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast and discussed how he was preparing for life in WWE long before he signed with the company.
WWE
411mania.com

Edge Defeats The Miz At WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Makes Surprise Appearance (Pics, Video)

Edge defeated The Miz at WWE Day 1, with his wife Beth Phoenix coming out to keep Maryse from interfering on Miz’s behalf. The match went around twenty minutes and it looked like Maryse might help Miz win, but Phoenix came out to chase her off. The Miz was then distracted, which allowed Edge to get him and hit him with a spear for the pin. You can follow along with our Day 1 coverage here.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Praises Women’s Street Fight on AEW Rampage

– AEW President Tony Khan had high praise for the Street Fight featuring Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Penelope and The Bunny on last night’s edition of AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash. You can view his comments below. Khan wrote on the matchup, “Thank you + congratulations...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy