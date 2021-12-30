ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

From Dollywood to ’90s Star: Suzy Bogguss Through the Years [PICTURES]

By Courtney Carr
Big Country 96.9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuzy Bogguss started her career as a performer at Dollywood -- and then, much like Parton herself, she found country chart success. After paying her dues at the...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Top 10 Suzy Bogguss Songs

Suzy Bogguss was one of the 1990s' most distinctive country music voices. After making her debut in country music at the end of the 1980s, she earned eight Top 20 hits, including the No. 2 song "Drive South," during the early half of the decade. Beginning with 1989's Somewhere Between,...
MUSIC
Big Country 96.9

Remember When Dolly Parton Scored Her First Gold Record?

Ten years and more than a dozen albums after she started recording music, Dolly Parton finally went gold. Here You Come Again was released in October of 1977 and took less than three months to earn the prestigious certification, doing so on Dec. 27, 1977. The album’s pop-friendly title track...
MUSIC
NBC Connecticut

Betty White Through the Years in Pictures

Beloved television actor and household name Betty White entertained from the small screen for over eight decades, first as the star of "Life With Elizabeth" in 1952 before playing Sue Ann Nivens in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and Rose Nylund in "Golden Girls." Her popularity endured well into her...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzy Bogguss
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollywood#Gallery#Somewhere Between
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

John Travolta’s Daughter Ella, 21, Reveals She’s Going Into Music & Teases 1st Single ‘Dizzy’

Family harmony! Ella Travolta says she’s following in her father’s musical footsteps, as she prepares to drop her first single ‘Dizzy’!. Like her famous father, Ella Bleu Travolta has got some pipes! The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston is ready for a singing career, as she’s about to drop her first single called Dizzy. Taking to her Instagram on December 9, Ella announced to her 556k followers that the song would debut next month. “I’m so excited to announce that my first single “Dizzy” will be released on 1/7/22! You can pre-save the song now by following the link in my bio. All my love and thank you for yours,” she wrote alongside the album art, which featured the hand-drawn image of a woman, whose animated tears cause her heart to blossom into flowers.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

Dolly Parton Pain: Singer Losing Hope Amid Marriage, Health Crises?

Dolly Parton surely faced damaging and shocking rumors this year, and it involved her reported impending divorce and botched butt injections. This year has been a harsh one for Parton, who only wants to share happiness among her fans. Unfortunately, she has been bombarded with several rumors that affected her image.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school. The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy