The Keys to the Eagles Beating Washington This Sunday

It’s New Year’s Eve and a Football Friday, Devon is in one final time today for Anthony on the midday show and is reacting to the Sixers win on the road in Brooklyn last night Devon also has some thoughts for the Eagles this weekend as the head down to Washington with a playoff spot on the line and how the team will handle the run game with no Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard being questionable for the game (0:00-48:06). Devon and Tom react to news directly affecting the Eagles that Antonio Gibson, Washington’s RB has been placed in COIVD protocol and will not play Sunday. (48:06-1:13:20). The rest of the show is yours as the conversation is focused on the Sixers and potential trades surrounding Ben Simmons or even Tobias Harris and the Eagles with Devon taking your calls (1:13:20-3:14:59).

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO