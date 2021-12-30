ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

TBT: Looking back at Rutgers and Wake Forest starters as recruits

By Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport Publisher
Scarlet Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are back with one final one Throwback Thursday piece for the 2021 college...

rutgers.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To Being An Underdog Against Georgia

Following a pair of College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Eve, the National Championship stage is set for a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. This won’t be the first time these teams have faced off in the 2021-22 season. Just last month, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dismantled the previously-undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals should be a pretty fun one. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to host Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what is arguably the biggest game of Week 17. It’s supposed to be a very cold afternoon...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Season#High School#Rutgers Football#American Football#The Scarlet Knights
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Georgia's blowout win over Michigan

Nick Saban knows Alabama has its work cut out for it in the rematch against Georgia in the national title. Just a few weeks ago, the Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game, but to beat a team twice during the season is really hard to do.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Bengals’ Huge Win

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal. With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era. Burrow’s girlfriend,...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

David Pollack Makes His Opinion On Kirk Herbstreit Very Clear

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack has made his opinion on Kirk Herbstreit extremely clear following Saturday’s controversy. Herbstreit, who played collegiately at Ohio State before getting into the sports media world, faced criticism for what he said about player opt-outs. The longtime ESPN college football analyst later took...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Explains Why He Left Oklahoma For USC

Named as Bob Stoops’ successor in 2017, Lincoln Riley seamlessly transitioned into his role as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners program. Through five seasons in Norman, the first-time head coach amassed a 55-10 record — no doubt collecting many great memories along the way. But, earlier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Transfer News

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world watched in awe as Deion Sanders and Jackson State landed yet another top transfer. South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..” he wrote on Twitter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Injury News

The Cincinnati Bengals are the champions of the AFC North. Cincinnati came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Unfortunately, it’s not all smiles for the Bengals following Sunday’s win. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to limp off the field with a knee injury...
NFL
FanSided

Former Ohio State football player makes stunning allegations about Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson began speaking out about his time with the program and, specifically, former head coach Urban Meyer. For as bad of a head coach as he was on the field, Urban Meyer was doomed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ultimately fired due to the other things. Whether it was not flying home with the team from Ohio, the infamous bar video, or kicking his kicker in warmups, his behavior was unacceptable. But now, his time with Ohio State football is looking as if it was problematic as well.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy