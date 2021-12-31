These New Year's Day foods are said to bring good luck, health and wealth

There are a lot of foods that history will tell you that you are supposed to eat coming into a New Year for health, luck, happiness, wealth and pleasure. Some are based on old wives tales, some are based on popular name brand food recipes, while others are religious traditions, family memories passed down for generations or just recipes that have somehow found their way to be remembered with each passing year. Black eyed peas, leafy greens and cornbread is a popular dish in the south to bring about good fortune for the New Year. People believe that eating this meal will bring fortune because of the “peas for pennies, greens for dollars and cornbread for the gold”. Another popular dish for New Years is cabbage, or anything green for that matter. Some people think that eating something the color green, will bring in luck in the form of money, in the coming year. I remember my Grandma Barbra and my Grandma Deloris always having cabbage on New Year’s Day, but they would cook a penny in with their cabbage. Another New Year’s tradition passed down from their own mothers and grandmothers.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO