Chelsea v Liverpool: What does the form show?

The Premier League kickstarts 2021 with a barnstorming schedule of games in which all of the top four face off against each other. Here is what to keep an eye out for:. The meeting of minds between Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, the man who forged the modern Borussia Dortmund and his anointed successor, at the head of two Premier League hyper clubs is nothing if not mouthwatering. All the more frustrating then that we are unlikely to have seen a real match up between Chelsea and Liverpool with these two at the helm.

