AEW's Tony Khan: '2021 was the best year we have ever had'

As we reported on Friday night, former AEW star Big Swole left a very controversial message via Twitter that lit a fire under the wrestling fans and AEW President Tony Khan, when she claimed that AEW has an issue when it comes to diversity, as she claimed this was a factor in her decision to not renew her contract with AEW. However, according to Khan, he said the reason he chose not to renew Swole’s contract had nothing to do with race or diversity, but everything to do with her wrestling ability. This led to many fans and wrestlers choosing sides between Big Swole and Tony Khan, with AEW star Lio Rush posting that he was “pissed off” at the entire situation, as you can see in the tweets below.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO