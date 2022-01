Don Daszkowski is the Founder of IFPG. IFPG trains individuals to become Certified Franchise Consultants and earn money selling franchises. In any career, there are top performers, folks who do well, those who get by and others who flounder and fail. Franchise consulting is no exception. In my 15 years in the franchise broker business, I have observed hundreds of franchise consultants launch their careers into different degrees of success. In a business where what you put in directly correlates to what you get out, the success (or failure) of a franchise consultant truly depends on the person and their efforts.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO