ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

2 men are found shot to death in New Orleans’ Mid-City area

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating a double homicide in the city’s Mid-City area.

Police were called to South Clark Street shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday to respond to reports of gunshots fired in the area, authorities said.

Officers found two men suffering from several gunshot wounds, WWL-TV reported. Both men died at the scene.

The New Orleans coroner is expected to release their identities later. No further information was immediately released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Four people wounded by stray New Year’s gunfire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police received 736 reports of gunshots across the city as people celebrated the New Year and at least four people were wounded by stray bullets. The number of shootings reported between 5 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday increased this year over previous years, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Last year, police received 542 such reports between 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 2 a.m. New Year’s Day. In 2019, there were 544 calls for shots fired during the same period.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Woman charged with murder in slaying of off-duty officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A woman has been charged with aggravated murder in the slaying of an off-duty Cleveland police officer gunned down during a parking lot carjacking, authorities said. Cleveland police announced the charge Sunday against 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd in Friday’s shooting death of 25-year-old Officer Shane Bartek...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

703K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy