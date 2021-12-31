2 men are found shot to death in New Orleans’ Mid-City area
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating a double homicide in the city’s Mid-City area.
Police were called to South Clark Street shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday to respond to reports of gunshots fired in the area, authorities said.
Officers found two men suffering from several gunshot wounds, WWL-TV reported. Both men died at the scene.
The New Orleans coroner is expected to release their identities later. No further information was immediately released.
Comments / 0