Everton will be looking to extend the gap between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.Rafael Benítez is enduring a torrid first season in charge of Everton and has won just five of his 17 matches in charge so far, but he led his team to a well-earned point against Chelsea last time out.Brighton, on the other hand, have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign under Graham Potter that has seen them occupy a spot in the top half since the opening weekend.LIVE: Follow live coverage...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO