Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars over possible safety issues

By Vanessa Romo
 2 days ago
Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 cars for potential problems that may increase the risk of accidents. Two defects in question were caused by design or design manufacturing, prompting separate recalls filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week. One recall that affects all 2017 through 2020...

