Public Safety

Safety advocates raise awareness of dangers of domestic violence on New Year's Eve

By Joel Lopez
WPTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to SafetyNet they are the only ones that offer bilingual Spanish groups twice a week in the county for domestic violence victims. The first day of 2022 is Saturday and staff with HomeSafe's SafetyNet program want to raise awareness on domestic violence during the holidays and New Year's...

