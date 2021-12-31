Safety advocates raise awareness of dangers of domestic violence on New Year's Eve

During the stay-at-home pandemic order, it became evident that mental health was an increasingly problematic issue. Being sequestered in their homes, teens would also be impacted by events in their domestic sphere. During this time, a worldwide trend became prominent: an upward spike in domestic violence. Time Magazine referred to this trend as the “Pandemic Within the Covid-19 Pandemic”. There was a clear concern about the impact increased domestic violence would have on the communities and families we serve and the teens we work with. This seeded the teen project on domestic violence awareness. The Teens Leading Change Initiative was a perfect match for this. Funded by the Library Foundation of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Public Library, it is an opportunity for 14 to18-year-olds to develop and participate in a civic action project and implement positive change in their community.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO