Quiet weather continues this weekend

Happy New Year! After a brief warm up for the new year, we have a healthy dose of wintry weather to end the weekend. Here are the details:. SUNDAY MORNING: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains tonight through Sunday 10 p.m. A cold front will slowly move through New England for the day. Expect rain for most in the morning, but the mountains will start with rain turning to snow early in the morning, then see snow all day. That rain/snow line slowly moves south through the day, so expect rain to transition to a mix and then snow into the afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO