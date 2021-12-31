ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Tolls To Rise On Turnpike This Weekend

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 2 days ago

As we turn the calendar to 2022 this weekend, get ready to spend more to drive the...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
WFMZ-TV Online

5% toll increase for Pa. Turnpike takes effect Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase announced earlier this year is set to take effect just after midnight Sunday. In July, the PTC approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system except the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576) west of Pittsburgh, according to a news release from the commission.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike officials say they have plans to reduce unpaid tolls, which hit $105M last year

The numbers are large and sound awful: The Pennsylvania Turnpike failed to collect just under $105 million in tolls last year, up about $24 million from 2019. The uncollected tolls are mostly from drivers who don’t have an E-ZPass transponder and failed to pay a bill they received in the mail after the agency took a photo of their license plate. Other delinquents are drivers who purposely cover their license or take other steps to avoid paying turnpike tolls, or who live out of state and feel no obligation to pay Pennsylvania’s piper.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cbslocal.com

New Jersey Turnpike Authority Raising Tolls In 2022

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Drivers in New Jersey are going to be paying more in 2022. Starting Saturday, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, will raise tolls by 3%. That means about a 6 cent increase for E-ZPass customers...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Pa Turnpike#The Turnpike Commission#Ez Pass
thelakewoodscoop.com

REMINDER: New toll rates take effect on Turnpike and Parkway on 1/1/22

New toll rates will take effect on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway at 12:00:01 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. After a series of public hearings, the NJTA Board of Commissioners approved annual increases of up to 3 percent in May 2020. The 3 percent increase for 2022 was included in the annual budget presentation made to the board on Nov. 23, 2021.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

These are the biggest projects your tolls are funding on the Turnpike, Parkway in 2022

Jan. 1, 2022 comes with a toll increase for drivers using the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway. So what are drivers getting for their money next year?. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials justified the toll hike as necessary to support the $24 billion capital plan of projects stretched out over more than a decade on both toll roads. The Parkway and Turnpike receive no funding from taxes.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
therecord-online.com

State COVID update

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 11,206 new COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations statewide numbered 4,648 on Tuesday, up 139 from Monday. Those in intensive care totaled 910, down two from Monday. Clinton County reported 10 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 6,660. In...
HARRISBURG, PA
weatherboy.com

Explosion, Flash Over Pennsylvania Likely a Meteor

While skies were lit over many communities from fireworks shot to celebrate New Years Eve as 2022 rolled in, an unexpected flash and boom rocked portions of Pennsylvania the next day. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania believes the flash and explosion spotted over the state was likely an exploding meteor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Swinging Telephone Pole Kills PA Construction Worker

A 54-year-old construction worker died days after being struck by a telephone pole at a job site in central Pennsylvania, authorities said. Sean Blackmon succumbed to his injuries on Monday, Dec. 27 just after 6:45 p.m. -- six days after the incident, the York County Coroner's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
WTAJ

$33M approved for rail system improvements across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $5 million was approved for rail freight improvement projects in the Central Pa. region as part of a larger $33 million across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy