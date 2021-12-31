Tolls To Rise On Turnpike This Weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is standing by its switch to toll-by-plate collection despite missing out on more than $100 million in tolls last year. Leaders of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reported to state lawmakers in September, saying that the Turnpike missed out on $104 million in tolls in 2020.
It’s that time of year again. As of this morning tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are increasing by 5%. Motorists have had to deal with such rate hikes annually since 2009. To make matters worse, the unfortunate tradition is expected to continue through 2057 unless there’s some change in...
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase announced earlier this year is set to take effect just after midnight Sunday. In July, the PTC approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system except the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576) west of Pittsburgh, according to a news release from the commission.
The numbers are large and sound awful: The Pennsylvania Turnpike failed to collect just under $105 million in tolls last year, up about $24 million from 2019. The uncollected tolls are mostly from drivers who don’t have an E-ZPass transponder and failed to pay a bill they received in the mail after the agency took a photo of their license plate. Other delinquents are drivers who purposely cover their license or take other steps to avoid paying turnpike tolls, or who live out of state and feel no obligation to pay Pennsylvania’s piper.
Driving on New Jersey’s major highways is about to get more expensive. The state’s two largest toll roads will see a 3% hike starting Jan. 1 under an automatic toll indexing plan approved in 2020 by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which said the revenue increase would help fund long-term projects.
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Drivers in New Jersey are going to be paying more in 2022. Starting Saturday, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, will raise tolls by 3%. That means about a 6 cent increase for E-ZPass customers...
New toll rates will take effect on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway at 12:00:01 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. After a series of public hearings, the NJTA Board of Commissioners approved annual increases of up to 3 percent in May 2020. The 3 percent increase for 2022 was included in the annual budget presentation made to the board on Nov. 23, 2021.
Toll increases are coming Saturday on the Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway, and New Jersey Turnpike. Tolls will be increasing by three percent on all toll roads in 2022. Tolls on the Parkway will go up to $1.96 if you have EZ Pass; two dollars per toll if you do not.
Jan. 1, 2022 comes with a toll increase for drivers using the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway. So what are drivers getting for their money next year?. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials justified the toll hike as necessary to support the $24 billion capital plan of projects stretched out over more than a decade on both toll roads. The Parkway and Turnpike receive no funding from taxes.
Police in Lehigh County rescued a man apparently standing on the outer ledge of an Allentown bridge Thursday morning, authorities said. With help from Allentown police crisis negotiators, officers were able to convince the "person in crisis" to come back over the ledge of the 8th Street Bridge around 11:30 a.m., police said.
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported 11,206 new COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations statewide numbered 4,648 on Tuesday, up 139 from Monday. Those in intensive care totaled 910, down two from Monday. Clinton County reported 10 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 6,660. In...
While skies were lit over many communities from fireworks shot to celebrate New Years Eve as 2022 rolled in, an unexpected flash and boom rocked portions of Pennsylvania the next day. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania believes the flash and explosion spotted over the state was likely an exploding meteor.
A 54-year-old construction worker died days after being struck by a telephone pole at a job site in central Pennsylvania, authorities said. Sean Blackmon succumbed to his injuries on Monday, Dec. 27 just after 6:45 p.m. -- six days after the incident, the York County Coroner's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $5 million was approved for rail freight improvement projects in the Central Pa. region as part of a larger $33 million across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to […]
Slick and icy roads are to blame after a car slides off the road and slams into a local storefront, which left quite a mess for crews. Calls came in just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday night for a car into a building at a business at the 2300 block of Broad Street in Erie. For […]
