CelticsPod: three-point freeze & trade talk

If the Celtics are unable to acquire a third star to pair with Tatum and Brown, one player I'd still like them to target is Harrison Barnes. Maybe not an elite defender, Harrison Barnes is a player that can shoot with 6'8" size. With Smart, Brown, Tatum and Rob looking like a quality four starters at the moment, we could bolster our starting lineup with Barnes slotting in at the 4. Given Smart's shooting deficiencies, the Celtics really need an elite 3 point shooter in the lineup alongside Tatum and Brown, especially given Rob is not a perimeter threat. Barnes is shooting 41.2% on 5 attempts per game from 3. This would take some pressure off the Celtics' stars as Barnes would come in as another legitimate scoring threat in the lineup. Barnes is averaging 17 points on a bad Kings team on just 11.6 attempts per game, so he's efficient and won't take too many shots away from Tatum or Brown. We saw Barnes hold it down as the fourth option with the Warriors and this would be a similar scenario with him not having a ton of usage, but great efficiency, which is something that the Celtics have lacked with many of their high volume shot takers.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO