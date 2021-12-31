ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CelticsPod: three-point freeze & trade talk

By CelticsBlog Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn CelticsPod’s last episode of 2021, Adam and Greg discuss the Celtics shooting troubles against the Los Angeles Clippers. Are the Celtics limiting some of their players by asking them to play within confined roles? How can Udoka not make an adjustment down the stretch with a win still in...

HuffingtonPost

Basketball Hall Of Famer Sam Jones, Winner Of 10 NBA Titles, Dies At 88

BOSTON (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, the Boston Celtics’ “Mr. Clutch” whose sharp shooting fueled the league’s longest dynasty and earned him 10 NBA titles — second only to teammate Bill Russell — has died, the team said. He was 88.
NBA
CBS Boston

Josh Richardson Gives Brutally Honest Assessment Of Celtics After Strong First Half Vs. Suns

BOSTON (CBS) — The sub-.500 Celtics entered Friday’s matinee as underdogs at home against the Phoenix Suns. The Celtics then dominated the Suns in the first half, taking a 67-41 lead into halftime. Such a performance against a team tied for the best record in the NBA is normally reason to feel good. But Josh Richardson wasn’t exactly planning a parade while heading into the locker room. Richardson was interviewed on the Celtics’ broadcast by Abby Chin at the end of the second quarter, and the first-year Celtics guard/forward gave a brutally honest assessment of this year’s team. “I can’t really comment on it. I...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics Game #36 12/31/21

Phoenix Suns (27-7) at Boston Celtics (16-19) Thursday, December 31, 2021. The Celtics look to get back on track as they host the Phoenix Suns for a matinee game on New Year’s Eve. It definitely will be a tough task as the Suns are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the league. This is the second and final game between these two teams this season. The Suns won the first game 111-90 on December 10 in Phoenix. These two teams tied the series 1-1 last season with each team winning on their home court.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Something seems off about these Celtics (again)

It’s been years of .500, but even slightly worse than that. The Celtics lost in five games to the Nets last postseason, bringing their record to a collective 53-58 since the NBA bubble. The East has since improved and fellow rising playoff contenders sent the Celtics’ slogging pace toward a new likely annual destination — the play-in tournament. Little about this ride has been fun, and it’s probably time for a discussion on where it’s headed.
NBA
CelticsBlog

2021 ends on a high note: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Suns

1. Happy New Year everyone! The Boston Celtics ended a frustrating and confusing 2021 on a high note. The Phoenix Suns came into Boston tied for the NBA’s best record and the Celtics handled them with relative ease. Boston took the lead with 4:28 to play in the first quarter and never looked back. The Celtics built a lead as large as 30 points and were never really threatened. Boston even held off a few separate Phoenix runs to keep a double-digit lead, which was a fun change of course to end the year.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Harrison Barnes

If the Celtics are unable to acquire a third star to pair with Tatum and Brown, one player I'd still like them to target is Harrison Barnes. Maybe not an elite defender, Harrison Barnes is a player that can shoot with 6'8" size. With Smart, Brown, Tatum and Rob looking like a quality four starters at the moment, we could bolster our starting lineup with Barnes slotting in at the 4. Given Smart's shooting deficiencies, the Celtics really need an elite 3 point shooter in the lineup alongside Tatum and Brown, especially given Rob is not a perimeter threat. Barnes is shooting 41.2% on 5 attempts per game from 3. This would take some pressure off the Celtics' stars as Barnes would come in as another legitimate scoring threat in the lineup. Barnes is averaging 17 points on a bad Kings team on just 11.6 attempts per game, so he's efficient and won't take too many shots away from Tatum or Brown. We saw Barnes hold it down as the fourth option with the Warriors and this would be a similar scenario with him not having a ton of usage, but great efficiency, which is something that the Celtics have lacked with many of their high volume shot takers.
NBA
CelticsBlog

New Year’s resolutions: starters edition

Marcus Smart: A lot has been made of Smart’s ability and inability to be a point guard, which, in this humble writer’s opinion, is a waste of time because the answer is obvious: Marcus Smart is a point guard. The real question is – can Marcus Smart be the point guard that works for this team, and more specifically, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Many outsiders note that the Celtics need a floor general. Smart is already the team’s best passer, but he doesn’t impose his will on the floor as he should on a nightly basis – at least positively. That’s what he should improve on for 2022 – for him to be someone who can direct the offense at all times and get players their shots. If you want to boil it down, consistency in doing so is the biggest leap he can make. The Celtics don’t need an All-Star point guard; they need Smart to be a consistent floor general to alleviate pressure from the Jays who are still growing their playmaking chops year-over-year. - Andrew Doxy.
BASKETBALL
CelticsBlog

Celtics big win is nice, but as Ime Udoka said postgame, “we just have to do it again now”

Remember that line from Moneyball? The “rich teams —> poor teams —> 50 feet of crap —> us” line? It’s this one, in case you have no clue what I’m referencing. This past week, specifically since Christmas, the Boston Celtics went on a stinker of a streak, losing three straight games that they feasibly could’ve won, perhaps should’ve won, and yet most certainly didn’t deserve to win. They fell apart at the seams multiple times, collapsing on Christmas against the Bucks, handing a game over to the Timberwolves as if they were tasked with passing out slices of cake at a child’s birthday party, and putting forth a three-point shooting performance against the Clippers that wasn’t unlike the Rockets goose egg against the Warriors in 2018.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Payton Pritchard needs to play and stay in the rotation

One of the few silver linings to the slew of positive COVID cases around the NBA in recent weeks has been the opportunity for teams to see what they have deeper in their rotations, along with a fun array of real and hypothetical comebacks on hardship exemptions. Admittedly, I would’ve...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics-Magic halftime hot takes

Injury info for both sides: Orlando is light at the guard spots, and Boston is getting healthier. Markelle Fultz (foot), Cole Anthony (ankle), and Jalen Suggs (thumb) are all 23 years or under and project to be critical pieces for the Magic moving forward, but none will be suiting up against Boston. Tim Frazier and R.J. Hampton have seen additional playing time in their absences. Hampton is averaging 30 minutes per game during the last two contests, while Frazier is averaging 25.5.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics Game #37 1/2/22

Orlando Magic (7-29) at Boston Celtics (17-19) The Celtics continue their home stand as they host the Orlando Magic. This is the second of 3 games between these two teams this season. The Celtics won 92-79 in the first matchup on November 3 at Orlando. They will meet one more time on February 6 also at Orlando. the magic are playing in the first of 2 road games and the Celtics are playing in the 3rd game of a 4 game home stand.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA

