[WATCH] Lizzo Takes Part in Tik Tok Challenge by Eating Oreos and Mustard

Drake’s four-year-old son Adonis looks especially sweet in a new rare video, goofing off while he eats a snack. Drake’s son Adonis is an adorable little goof! In a recent rare video, the four-year-old is messing around and just being completely adorable while eating a snack. While taking bites, Adonis chewed in funny ways, looking from side to side and making faces as he bobbed his head around. Off camera, who was likely his mother, Sophie Brussaux, was heard cracking up at her toddler son, as the two laughed together at his hilarious antics. Adonis wore a burgundy, button up collared shirt and bounced his beautiful curls around for the camera, looking like he definitely inherited his dad’s super star charisma!

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO