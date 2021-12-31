Baldwinsville boys, girls bowlers both earn 2-1 wins over Liverpool

ONONDAGA COUNTY – It’s rare to have a high school girls bowling match feature the type of quality and performance that was on display last Tuesday when Baldwinsville took on Liverpool Tuesday at Flamingo Bowl.

Both teams were undefeated – the Bees 5-0, the Warriors 6-0 – and with first place in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division at stake, both sides were spectacular.

B’ville’s pinfall of 2,797 was just enough to beat Liverpool’s 2,676 in a 2-1 decision where there were several standout individual efforts.

Jenna Spiech, with games of 237 and 235 following a 180 opener, had a 666 series. Julia Spiech got her own 237 in the second game of a 608 set that had games of 180 and 191 as Madison Hass closed with a 213 in her 530 series and Samantha Hess’s season-best 242 capped a 527 series. Ella Dwyer added a 466 series.

Ashley Hardy and Makezni Ormsby both had 10-strike games for the Warriors. It was Hardy whose 279 threatened perfection in her third game, having already shot 205 and 223 on her way to a 707 series.

Meanwhile, Ormsby opened with 265 and followed with games of 198 and 206 for a 669 set as Mackenzie Gill had an opening 236, plus 193 and 201 in her 630 series.

Despite this, no other Warriors bowler got to a 400 set the way five Bees did, which made the difference on an afternoon where the boys Bees also won 2-1 over Liverpool.

Eric Barski’s 551 series and 201 high game paced B’ville, with Alex Mautz’s opening 210 part of a 523 series as Scott Ritcey had a second-game 222 on his way to a 551 series.

Zenon Gasiorowski put up a 496 series and Hunter Garrett got a 454 series as, for Liverpool, Raphael Rucker rolled a 576 series and Wesley Lell added a 517 set.

B’ville bowled again on Thursday, against East Syracuse Minoa at Strike-N-Spare Lanes, and won 3-0 on the girls side while dropping a 2-1 decision to the Spartans on the boys side.

For the girls Bees, Julia Spiech’s 247 game closed out a 603 series, which edged the 601 set from Madions Hass that included a 219 high game. Jenna Spiech had a three-game total of 522 and Samantha Hass added a 485 set.

Mautz’s second game of 248 highlighted the B’ville boys’ effort as he finished with a 600 series. Barski improved to a 556 series and Hunter Garrett stepped up with a 531 series, but all were behind ESM’s Ryan Buffum, whose 255 was followed by 214 and 223 during a 692 set.