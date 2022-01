Live music was nearly back up and running at pre-pandemic levels by October 2021 — but with this relative return to normalcy came a new host of growing pains and dangers. Kiss resumed their End of the Road farewell tour in August, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them off the road. But both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons ended up testing positive. They recovered only to see COVID claim the life of Francis Stueber, Stanley's guitar tech of nearly 20 years. Some members of Kiss' crew blamed lax tour-safety protocols for his death.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO