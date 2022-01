THE JAGUARS WILL WIN IF ... The Patriots decide to forfeit ... okay, seriously, it's the NFL, so you know the any given Sunday drill. New England is actually in a slump, losing its last two games, both by double digits, giving up 60 points. Quarterback Mac Jones has thrown four of his 12 interceptions in the last two games and has a 57.45 passer rating in his last three games. The Patriots' defense has been abused against the run, giving up 177.25 yards per game over the last four, with Indianapolis and Tennessee topping 200 yards. The Jaguars are battered in body, and likely spirit, but they're not facing a juggernaut here.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO