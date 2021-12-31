ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

‘No realistic possibility’ he survived: Search and rescue efforts end for missing skier

By Darcie Loreno
 2 days ago

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (WJW) — Emergency rescue operations for a missing skier with Northeast Ohio ties have been suspended at a California ski resort.

Rory Angelotta, 43, was reported missing Christmas night after failing to meet up with friends for dinner following a ski run at Northstar Ski Resort.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it’s been determined there is no realistic possibility Angelotta survived the severe weather conditions. A scaled response is still planned for recovery operations.

Angelotta is a 1996 graduate of Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland.

According to authorities, over 13,000 hours went into the search since Christmas. The search included skiers, snowshoers, snowcats, snowmobiles and helicopters during high winds, white-out conditions and overnight temperatures in the teens.

Angelotta is described as an experienced skier, friendly and outgoing. He works at a ski shop and recently moved to Truckee, Ca., from Colorado in October.

