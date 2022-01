At the stroke of midnight it wouldn't be a New Year without singing "Auld Lang Syne." I love the song. The only problem is, I don't know the words. I know the melody and "ol ang sign and a cup of cheer," or something like that. So for all of you, who are like me, I present to you the lyrics, written by Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788. Let's all sing together, with masks of course. To new beginnings. Happy New Year!

