ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Murphy looking to Brewin’Upastorm to realise Relkeel plan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPjFF_0dZptztk00

Brewin’Upastorm will take on six rivals in the Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

Olly Murphy’s representative impressed on his seasonal reappearance at Aintree and the trainer is keen to see if he can replicate that form on his return to a track where he unstead Richard Johnson in the 2020 Arkle Chase.

Murphy said: “He is in good form and this has been the plan for a long time, so trip, ground, track should all be A1 and I’m really looking forward to running him.

He is the form horse coming into the race and Guard Your Dreams is going up in trip, so I'm really looking forward to running him and it will be really interesting to see if he can back his Aintree run up

“If he turns up in the same form as he did at Aintree, hopefully he will be bang there.

“He is the form horse coming into the race and Guard Your Dreams is going up in trip, so I’m really looking forward to running him and it will be really interesting to see if he can back his Aintree run up.

“He should definitely like the ground as he has won on heavy ground before.”

Heading the opposition is McFabulous, who locks horns again after being beaten five and a half lengths by Murphy’s horse in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell in February.

McFabulous is making a belated seasonal bow and trainer Paul Nicholls is hopeful he can turn the tables with a pull at the weights.

He said: “Brewin’Upastorm beat him at Fontwell in the spring, but we are 6lb better off for being beaten just over five lengths that day.

“He had a little setback earlier in the season and that is why he is later coming out.

“We got a feeling all last season he was struggling with his breathing, but he has had a breathing operation and that should help him a little bit.

“Two and a half miles first time out should suit him well. He has had an away day and done everything nicely and he has jumped well.

“He has never been a flashy work horse, but he has done loads of work and he is fit. He is always good fresh and we are hopeful of a good run.”

In contrast, Guard Your Dreams will lack nothing for fitness, having had three runs this season, latterly landing the Grade Two International Hurdle over two miles and one furlong.

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies feels that going back up in trip “will hold no fears”, having started his campaign with victory over two and a half miles on the Old Course at Cheltenham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWGz9_0dZptztk00
Guard Your Dreams has trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies in bullish form (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

“He won there last time and enjoys the track,” said Twiston-Davies. “Hopefully he’ll win.

“It’s obviously a lot trickier race, but we will do our best.”

Paul Webber would like the rain to stay away for Indefatigable, who bounced back to form with a fine runner-up effort over course and distance in a mares’ handicap after finishing last of six to in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

Webber said: “We don’t know what happened at Newbury. She was never at the races that day and we have no idea why. We did all the tests in the world, hence why we ran her back at Cheltenham.

“We didn’t expect to run her in the Relkeel, but were hoping the ground was going to be reasonable enough. If the forecast was incorrect and we got more rain, then she might not run, but she seems in very good form and loves Cheltenham.

“She has the weight allowance and is in there with a shout, and seems very well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nam0K_0dZptztk00
Stormy Ireland lines up in the Relkeel Hurdle (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

Willie Mullins fields an intriguing contender in Stormy Ireland, the other mare in the race, who was beaten 36 lengths by Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on her seasonal debut.

On The Blind Side, runner-up to Thomas Darby in the Long Distance Hurdle before finishing sixth to stablemate Champ in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, represents Nicky Henderson.

The Evan Williams-trained Dans Le Vent completes the field, with his trainer keen to see if he can back up his victory over an extended three miles in a Haydock Grade Three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFVhm_0dZptztk00
Dans Le Vent (left) represents the Williams team (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Wire)

“He’s got a small penalty, I don’t want him to carry a big weight in a handicap so we’ll chance our arm in that,” said Williams.

“He produced a great performance at Haydock. We’re stepping back in trip, but it’s a stiff track and up in class. He’s obviously wrong at the weights in so many ways and Isabel (Williams, daughter) can’t claim. But we’re going to enjoy the day.

“It’ll be a smashing bit of fun. We’re going to enjoy him in a few of those races and see if we can pick up a bit of prize-money.

“It will be great experience for Isabel. Mr Gambarini (owner) is insistent she keeps the ride so we’re going to enjoy the experience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g6IjT_0dZptztk00
Coole Cody was a Cheltenham winner last time out (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The Grade Three Paddy Power New Year’s Day Handicap Chase sees 16 runners going to post with the Williams-trained Coole Cody bidding to replicate his win in the Racing Post Gold Cup over course and distance.

Williams added: “He did a bit of work on Wednesday morning. Everything is good. It was tremendous the last day. The horse has done nothing wrong and I can’t believe we’re going back there for another handicap on the same track.

“Obviously, it will be incredibly difficult but he loves it there.”

The Dan Skelton-trained Alnadam is among his chief rivals. He signed off with a fair seventh to Vintage Clouds in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Festival meeting in March and made a belated seasonal debut when last of four to Bravemansgame at Haydock.

Skelton said: “Alnadam will love the ground and he is in good form. We have been keeping him for one of these races – we just had to find the softest ground.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stormy Ireland makes all for Relkeel rewards

Stormy Ireland capped a fine festive period for Willie and Danny Mullins when winning the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham. Less than a week after combining to land the King George VI Chase with outsider Tornado Flyer, they returned to plunder another big prize. The diminutive mare had only...
WORLD
newschain

Ginto claims Grade One gold for Elliott and Kennedy at Naas

Ginto added his name to an illustrious roll of honour with a front-running victory in the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle. Envoi Allen and Bob Olinger are the two most recent winners of the Grade One contest, with both horses going on to claim the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival two months later.
SPORTS
newschain

Surrey Quest owners excited at what the future holds

Surrey Quest is seen as a long-term project after making the perfect start to his jumping career with victories at Leicester and Doncaster. The Nicky Henderson-trained gelding was part of an across-the-card double for the Surrey Racing syndicate when successful at the latter track on Wednesday, with Gran Luna providing the first leg just 15 minutes earlier at Newbury.
SPORTS
abc17news.com

Baffert goes 1-2 in Sham Stakes with Ky Derby prospects

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Newgrange won the $100,000 Sham Stakes by 2 3/4 lengths ahead of stablemate Rockefeller at Santa Anita, giving trainer Bob Baffert two Kentucky Derby prospects. Baffert earned his third straight win in the Grade 3 Sham for 3-year-olds and his eighth overall. John Velazquez aboard Newgrange and Flavien Prat on Rockefeller hustled their mounts from the starting gate. Both settled into a steady rhythm, with Newgrange maintaining a one-length lead past the three-furlong pole. Newgrange went on to win by 2 3/4 lengths as the 5-2 third choice.
ARCADIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Williams
The Independent

New-look Gary Anderson finds form to defeat Rob Cross and reach quarter-finals

Two-time champion Gary Anderson cut a new look on the oche to fire his William Hill World Darts Championship title hopes.The Flying Scotsman changed his glasses and darts after struggling to find his best form in the early rounds at Alexandra Palace.Anderson’s tactic worked as he hit seven 180s and averaged 97.27 to beat Rob Cross 4-3 and reach his seventh world championship quarter-final in eight years.𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦!!More incredible drama at Alexandra Palace as Gary Anderson eventually beats Rob Cross to reach the Quarter-Finals!A 4-3 victory for Anderson, who was in cruise control at 3-1 but was pushed all the...
SPORTS
newschain

O’Toole target under discussion following victorious hurdles bow

Connections will take their time in planning the next move for the promising O’Toole after his first hurdling triumph in a maiden event at Down Royal. The Stuart Crawford-trained six-year-old has hardly put a foot wrong in three starts to date, winning his bumper debut by 15 lengths at Fairyhouse in February before coming home behind Kilcruit in the Grade One bumper at Punchestown in April.
SPORTS
newschain

Mullins assembling formidable Champion Bumper squad

The pecking order of Willie Mullins’ Champion Bumper horses may still yet to be determined, but the Closutton trainer’s battalion is certainly taking its usual formidable shape. Mullins has won the Cheltenham Champion Bumper a record 11 times since 1996, including the last two renewals with Ferny Hollow...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Gold Cup#Brewin Upastorm#Aintree
newschain

Blue Lord makes light work of Naas assignment

Blue Lord outclassed his two rivals to make it two from two over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Chase at Naas. Runner-up to Bob Olinger in the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle on this card 12 months ago, the seven-year-old went on to be placed in two other Grade Ones at Leopardstown and Punchestown.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Sham Stakes odds, expert prediction 2022: Horse racing insider who nailed Kentucky Derby reveals picks

One west coast-based horse will emerge as a leading contender for the Kentucky Derby when five 3-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2022 Sham Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Over the years the Sham has regularly produced top contenders for the country's top races, including last year with eventual Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner Life Is Good and two years ago with eventual Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic winner Authentic.
ARCADIA, CA
newschain

Joe Tizzard happy with plans to take over licence at end of the season

Joe Tizzard revealed that he will likely take over the family-run training operation from father Colin at the end of the jumps season in April. There has been much speculation as to when the former jockey will assume the licence at the Spurles Farm yard in Dorset, but after Elixir De Nutz gave the Tizzards a welcome winner at Plumpton on Sunday, he confirmed the likely date.
SPORTS
newschain

National recognition for Go Whatever at Plumpton

The well-supported Go Whatever gave Chris Gordon a notable victory when landing Sky Sports Racing Sussex National in the hands of Tom Cannon at Plumpton on Sunday. The extended three-and-a-half-mile handicap was not the slog many had anticipated it would be as eight of the 15 runners completed, but it was Go Whatever who finished full of running.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Michael Smith beats defending champion Gerwyn Price to book semi-final spot

Michael Smith ended Gerwyn Price’s reign with a thrilling 5-4 victory to book his place in the William Hill PDC World Championship semi-finals at Alexandra Palace.Defending champion Price had hit a nine dart finish in the second leg of set four, which was a third of the tournament overall and a record in any one World Championship – but Smith then took out 130 to level the match at 2-2.The Iceman kept his cool to secure the fifth set with an impressive 108 finish and move ahead once again, only for Smith to respond once more as he claimed the...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy