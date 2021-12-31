ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two boys stabbed to death in separate incidents an hour apart as grim record set

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Murder investigations have been launched after two boys were stabbed to death in separate incidents within an hour of each other on Thursday evening, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot’s Farm, Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.

It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park Croydon, south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.

No arrests have been made, and neither victim has been named yet by the Metropolitan Police

Scotland Yard said there was no intelligence to link the two incidents, more than 20 miles apart, but called on parents to talk with their children about the impact of carrying weapons.

Police activity at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Police Commander Alex Murray, in a direct appeal to parents from the scene in Croydon, said: “If you have concerns, talk to your kids.

“Make sure they’re not carrying knives, make sure they’re not hanging around with kids carrying knives.

“We don’t know who has knives but we can find out and we can stop them hurting someone or being hurt.”

He said the Met was “absolutely committed to bringing those offenders to justice”, and added: “This is what happens when knives are carried and we all have a role in relation to tackling knife crime.”

The double tragedy brings the total number of teenage killings in the capital in a calendar year to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.

The double stabbing brings the teenage homicide in London in 2021 to a record of 30 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The seriousness of the situation was further underlined by Pastor Beryl St James, from Shiloh Worship church and charity in nearby Thornton Heath, who told the PA news agency she had just received a call from a parent who had found a knife in their child’s room that morning.

Also speaking from the scene, she added: “I know we have to work and we all have duties to fulfil, but as a parent you cannot think that’s it OK to leave the state to continually look after your child.”

Patrick Green, chief executive of anti-knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust which was set up in 2008 following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Ben in north London, echoed Mr Murray’s comments.

He said: “Knife crime is accepted by this generation as part-and-parcel of growing up and that’s completely unacceptable.

“It shows that not enough has been done and if I’m being really critical then I’d say the approach to tackling it has been scattergun.

“We have to sustain our response to knife crime, it has to be over the long term and not just one- and two-year funding for projects.

“It is a societal problem which will continue unless it is addressed properly.”

Metropolitan Police Commander Alex Murray speaking to the media at Ashburton Park, Croydon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The two murder investigations will again prompt discussion about the possible causes of youth violence, with experts suggesting this includes a rise in the number of children who are vulnerable, increased pressure on services such as policing, and social media fuelling conflict.

Anthony King, chairman of the MyEnds programme which aims to tackle knife crime in London, told reporters at the scene in Croydon: “Sadly it’s because we’re having a lot of breakdowns in schools, in education, young people are being excluded too quickly, some for minor incidents, there’s breakdown in the homes.

“Parents – if you see a bread knife or bun knife missing from the home, please speak to somebody, please contact an agency or an organisation and let the teachers know.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “devastated” by the double tragedy.

He said: “I refuse to accept that the loss of young lives is inevitable and will continue to be relentless in taking the bold action needed to put an end to violence in our city.”

Scotland Yard said police were called to the Croydon stabbing shortly after 7pm.

Police activity at Ashburton Park, Croydon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

They gave first aid to the boy before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were called to the stabbing in Yiewsley shortly after 7.30pm, where they found the 16-year-old victim suffering from a puncture wound.

He was also declared dead at the scene.

The victims’ family members have been informed but neither boy has been formally identified, Scotland Yard said.

Post-mortem examinations will be held later.

Related
newschain

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon named by police

A 15-year-old boy stabbed to death on Thursday has been named by police. Zaian Aimable-Lina died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park Croydon, south London, shortly after 7.30pm. The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘We’re not going to be able to control this’: On the frontline of London’s deadliest year of teenage murders since 2008

It is Wednesday afternoon and officers on the Met Police team tasked with tackling violent crime in Croydon are preparing to head out on patrol. The scale of the challenge becomes immediately clear: moments before they hit the streets, accompanied by an Independent reporter, the officers hear a 25-year-old man has been stabbed seven times in a children’s playground in broad daylight.A recreational space where young children would usually play after school is now doubling as a scene in “London’s violence epidemic”, covered in police tape with air ambulance positioned to lift the victim to emergency care. London has seen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
The Independent

Double teen death brings up grim record for killings in the capital

Two boys were stabbed to death within an hour of each other on Thursday, police have confirmed, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teen homicides in London A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot’s Farm Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.The Metropolitan Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents, more than 20 miles apart, were linked.The double tragedy brings the total number of teenage killings in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
avoyellestoday.com

APSO charges two with murder in Large Road stabbing death

Two peope have been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder in connection with the Dec. 12 stabbing death at a home on Large Road near Mansura. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Michael Malbrough, 36, died from knife wounds sustained in a fight allegedly involving Justin Gaspard, 30, of Mansura and a 17-year-old relative of Gaspard's. The juvenile's name has not been released. Deputies went to the house at 242 Large Road after receiving a report of a stabbing victim and possible shots fired.
MANSURA, LA
The Independent

Teenager stabbed to death in park

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London.Police officers went to the scene shortly after 7pm on Thursday.They gave first aid to the boy before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead at 7.36 pm.Detectives in #Croydon have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was found with stab injuries.📞101 and give CAD 5443/30Dec if you have any information. More here: https://t.co/LDFGeFJg0O— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 30, 2021The victim’s family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.No arrests have been made and police have asked anyone with information to call them via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec.To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Read More Anger at reports PM will be cleared again of breaching ministerial codeHospital numbers rise as Covid-19 cases hit new highCalls for NHS staff to be given priority access to lateral flow tests
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

London Just Broke Its Record for Teenage Homicide

Two teenagers were been killed in London last night, meaning that London has now had 30 teenage homicides in 2021 – the highest year on record. A 16-year-old in west London and a 15-year-old in south London were murdered within the space of an hour Thursday evening. The number...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Public Safety
BBC

London teen homicides: Boy's stabbing is record 30th killing

A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in west London, making him the 30th teenage homicide in the capital in 2021, surpassing a peak of 29 in 2008. The fatal stabbing on Thursday evening happened shortly after a 15-year-old boy was also found fatally wounded in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

