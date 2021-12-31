5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 31, Jan. 1-2

Happy New ZYear. Here are some ways to welcome in 2022.

First Night

Highmark First Night Pittsburgh will kick off Friday at 6 p.m. The event which welcomes the new year will feature four large inflatable rabbits, part of an art installation called “Intrude” by Parer Studio.

There are indoor and outside happenings throughout the 14-block radius of the city’s cultural district. The Dollar Bank Children’s Fireworks are at 6:05 p.m. The Future of Pittsburgh Grand Finale features live music and fireworks display at midnight. There are four stages. The music headliner is the Byron Nash Trio.

Most events will be held outdoors, including mix of comedy, dance, music, magic, theater, visual art and more, as well as hands-on activities.

The Williams Sing-Off Competition will announce is winner. There will be a parade as well as acrobats and fire and ice carving shows. Arcade Comedy Theater will feature, local stand-up comedian Suzanne Lawrence. Several galleries will be open.

Proof of covid-19 vaccinations required for indoor events as well as masks. Masks recommended for outdoor activities.

The event is free. VIP tickets are $50.

Details: trustarts.org

Winterfest

The Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze is hosting a series of family-friendly outdoor activities from noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The museum’s first “Winterfest,” features ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides, an outdoor walking tour, and warm beverages in The Café at the Frick.

There is a display of lights and a kissing ball under Clayton’s covered entrance. Photo opportunities will be available near a large holiday package. There will be outdoor story time at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday and strolling carolers from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Reservations are recommended.

Masks are required for all indoor activities.

Details: thefrickpittsburgh.org

Laugh out loud

The Pittsburgh Improv the Waterfront in Homestead hosts comedian Steve Byrne at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 0:30 p.m. on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Byrne got his start in New York City at The Comedy Cellar, The Comic Strip and Gotham Comedy Club. Over his 20-year career he’s been on stage in Los Angeles, Calif., The Comedy Store, The Improv and The Laugh Factory.

He’s been on “Comedy Central.”

Byrne has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel,” “Conan,” “The Late, Late Show,” and “The Tonight Show”

Tickets are $30.

Details: improv.com

London Party

The “London Libations New Year’s Eve Event” starts at 4 p.m. Friday at 1700 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. There will Union Jack-themed banners as well as a disco ball that will drop at 7 pm – which is midnight in London.

There will British-themed party favors and noise-makers.

A pre-made party playlist will be played featuring British artists. British-themed cocktails will be served. The plan is to celebrate 2022 earlier for those who don’t want to stay out until midnight.

Tickets are $5.

Details: eventbrite.com

Lights almost out

The is the final weekend for Kennywood’s Holiday Lights.

The 10th annual event at the West Mifflin Park includes more than one million lights and Pennsylvania’s tallest Christmas tree – at 100 feet in height. The Jack Rabbit and Gran Prix are two of the rides that will be open, weather permitting. The event includes a model-train display from Pittsburgh Independent Hi-Railers, and a walk-through petting zoo.

New dining and snack options include apple pie pizza, warm snickerdoodle cookies, s’mores and flavored hot drinks and seasonal beers.

This is the first time the park will welcome guests in January.

Tickets start at $19.99.

Details: www.kennywood.com