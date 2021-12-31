5 easy resolutions to reduce your carbon footprint in 2022

On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden made climate policy a key part of his agenda. Within a week of taking office he began to follow through on his pledge to prioritize climate action, signing an executive order on “Tackling Climate Change at Home and Abroad” that placed the climate threat on par with the threat of a rising China. Climate was also a key focus of the administration’s “Interim National Security Strategic Guidance” and in September the Department of Defense released its own “Climate Adaptation Plan.” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has also affirmed the Pentagon sees climate change as a key “national security issue.” The link between national security and climate change is increasingly undeniable and it may manifest itself in everything from increased human migration to widespread food insecurity. It is, in the words of one researcher, “not the wolf at the door, threatening to blow the house down,” but rather “thousands of termites . . . whose collective impact is potentially just as catastrophic.” The unique threat of climate change has perhaps best been described, by the United Nations, as a “threat multiplier.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO