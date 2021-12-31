What expected Cavs trade acquisition Rajon Rondo can provide

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a rough go of it lately. The 20-14 club has been enjoying its first season as a real playoff contender since LeBron James abandoned the Cavs for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2018, largely thanks to the play of rising young stars Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Unfortunately, season-ending knee injuries to two point guards have greatly hampered Cleveland's depth in that department. First, Collin Sexton tore his meniscus in his left knee and went under the knife for a season-ending surgery in November. Earlier this week, it was announced that reserve-turned-starter Ricky Rubio tore his left ACL and will also miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO