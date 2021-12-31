ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike’s Techy Air Max Genome Is Giving Off Serious Autumnal Vibes

Cover picture for the article‘s ever-growing family of silhouettes was added to early this year, when it unveiled the Air Max Genome. Inspired by the style of early 2000s footwear, this techy looking sneaker was first unveiled...

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ Releases July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ will launch exclusively in women’s sizing and part of Jordan Brand’s Summer 2022 collection. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in a Hyper Royal, Black, Metallic Silver, and White color combination. Highlighted with Black tumbled leather on the upper while Hyper Royal appears on the mudguards, and Metallic Silver on the top eyelets and Jumpman plates. Lastly, White appears on a section of the midsole and runs across the rubber outsole.
Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Release

Releasing this Holiday season the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder” has a lot of hype to live up to. Taking on such a nickname, for obvious reasons, there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming release. Looking to walk in the same footsteps as its predecessor the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4, the color blocking is in true form.
Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max 97 "Air Sprung"

Following the initial reveal of the Nike “Air Sprung” by way of a Air Max 95 silhouette earlier this year, Nike now introduces an Air Max 97 to the collection, giving the classic silhouette a light-hearted contemporary rework. The upcoming Move to Zero pairs are found in sand and sail...
Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando" Officially Unveiled: Photos

Penny Hardaway was responsible for some pretty incredible sneaker trends as far as basketball is concerned. He helped popularize the Foamposite, and he also came through with some incredible signature shoes. One such model was his first which is the Nike Air Max Penny 1. This silhouette had a lot of great colorways, including the OG "Orlando" which was based off of the color scheme of the Magic.
Jordan Swaps Red For Berry Pink In This Air Jordan 1 Mid

There’s no battling the “Chicago” colorway as the best Air Jordan 1 colorway made. While the Bulls-themed choice of colors gives it the attraction, it’s the color-blocking placement that make them such an eye-catcher on feet. This formula has worked for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and the more accessible yet equally-coveted Air Jordan 1 Mid, and it just appeared in one of the most scintillating colorways yet.
The Air Jordan 36 "Sunset" Has an Official Release Date

Since the release of the Air Jordan 36, the silhouette has gained immense momentum amongst sneaker fans. Adding to its Jordan Brand fleet is the Air Jordan 36 “Sunset” set to debut in early 2022. The forthcoming pair sees the Air Jordan 36 come in an orange and...
This Nike Air More Uptempo GS Features Fleece

Nike Sportswear will launch another kid’s exclusive Air More Uptempo which comes highlighted with fleece and Multicolor. This Nike Air More Uptempo features Black leather on the base while fleece appears on the large ‘AIR’ across the panels. Following, we have shades of Red, Blue, Black, Purple, and Yellow outlining the ‘AIR’ branding. Red fills in the branding while Black appears on the midsole and rubber outsole and a graphic hits the insoles to finish the look.
Nike Air Trainer 1 ‘Coriander’ Official Images

The Nike Air Trainer 1 will make a strong comeback with some interesting colorways and collaborations. While Travis Scott’s Air Force 1 has been delayed, we have a new pair to go over. Launching in 2022 is the ‘Coriander’ iteration. This Nike Air Trainer 1 features a Coriander, Ashen Slate,...
Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ Launching July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ is a new color option from Jordan Brand that has familiar color blocking and will launch during Summer 2022. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in mostly Grey and has a similar color blocking as the ‘Obsidian’ pair. Utilizing Stealth Grey on the upper while White adorns the mudguard, laces, and outsole. Next, Metallic Silver appears on the top eyelets. Lastly, a darker shade of Grey lands on the liner, inside of the tongue, and heel to finish the look. Also, the pair will come with the original packaging.
The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
First Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
Nike Air Huarache Gets Equipped With A Gum Bottom: Photos

This year, the Nike Air Huarache has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, the shoe has received a ton of great new colorways, and there have even been some retro releases to boot. With all eyes back on the Huarache, it appears as though Nike is planning some big things in 2022, as they know fans are always down for some new Huarache offerings. In fact, the images below depict a Huarache that seems perfect for the summer months.
Jordan Brand Unveils Retro Lineup for Spring 2022

Following the reveal of its Fall 2022 lineup, Jordan Brand has offered a sneak peek into what we can expect from its retro category this spring. Standouts include a printed AJ4 inspired by the legendary Phil Jackson and an elevated Air Jordan 3 done in “Muslin” hues. Read on to preview the complete offering.
The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi, One Of The Rarest Releases Ever, Is Dropping For A Third Time

Third time a charm? One of the rarest Air Jordan releases in history was this exclusive Air Jordan 1 that dropped exclusively in China. The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi was first created to celebrate the opening of Nike retail stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou & Shenyang. Part of a large XQ collection, which included 23 Classic XQ, 2 tees, a hat and a messenger bag, the Air Jordan 1 XQ was rumored to be limited to a measly 240 pairs and featured white, black, red, and gold with elegant embroidery on the mid-panel. In 2013, the Air Jordan 1 XQ released yet again, but with Nike Air on the tongue label.
Nike’s Jordan sneakers are getting more expensive in 2022

Jordan Brand revealed its Spring 2022 collection over the weekend, giving sneakerheads a better look at next year’s releases. Amid new Air Jordan designs, however, the brand revealed price increases across the board: Retro models, including two color schemes of the Air Jordan 3 and 4, will now cost $210 instead of $190, while other models, like the Air Jordan 9, been bumped from $190 to $200.
