ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Britain ends 2021 with hottest New Year’s Eve on record

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlzLT_0dZptUjL00

Britain has marked its hottest New Year’s Eve on record, the Met Office has confirmed.

The previous record of 14.8C, held by Colwyn Bay in North Wales in 2011, was toppled at 11am on Friday in Ryehill, East Yorkshire, when the mercury hit 14.9C.

The following hour a high of 15.3C was recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

Temperatures will continue to climb across the country later in the day before falling slightly at night as the UK rings in 2022, according to forecasters.

Areas of southern and eastern England, including the West Country, London and Lincolnshire, are set to experience the warmest weather.

“Our station at Ryehill, a small village in East Yorkshire, has recorded 14.9C today, which tops the previous record of 14.8C. It has provisionally broken the New Year’s Eve record,” Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said.

“We would expect that to climb further and reach temperatures we saw yesterday of around 15.5C.”

Revellers in some parts of the UK will have to brace for rain in the evening, with light drizzle expected across pockets of eastern and southern England and North Wales.

But the overall picture is “exceptionally mild”, with unseasonably warm temperatures of 14.5C in Hawarden, North Wales, and 14.2C in Yeovil, Somerset, reported on Friday morning, forecasters said.

It comes after what is likely to have been Britain’s dullest December since 1956 with less than 27 hours of sunlight across the country on average.

The Met Office said there had been just 26.6 hours of sunshine over 30 days – 38% less than the national average for this time of year.

The figure places this month in the running to become one of the 10 dreariest Decembers on record, forecasters said.

Britain’s dullest December was in 1956, when 19.5 hours of sunlight was the national average, while the brightest was in 2001 with 64 hours recorded on average across the UK.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Around 132 million Covid jabs given last year amid Britain’s largest rollout

Around 132 million coronavirus jabs were given last year amid the largest vaccine campaign in British history.More than 90% of people in the UK over the age of 12 have now had their first dose of a Covid-19 jab and 82.4% have had their second.The emergence of the Omicron variant triggered an acceleration of the rollout over the festive season, and more than 1.6 million people received their booster dose in the final week of 2021.This brought the total UK number of boosted adults to 34 million, including three in four eligible adults in England.Health Secretary Sajid Javid thanked NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

England and Wales report 137,583 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 137,583 new cases of COVID-19 in England and Wales on Sunday, compared with 162,572 cases in England on Saturday, according to government data. There were 73 deaths within 28 days of a positive test in England and Wales, a drop on the 154 reported in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Thunderstorms replace the record-breaking mild New Year weather

Heavy rain and strong winds have hit parts of England and Wales as thunderstorms replaced the record-breaking mild New Year weather. The Met Office, which had issued a weather warning for thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon, said that heavy showers and gusty winds had moved along the south coast. Heavy showery...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#North Wales#Colwyn Bay#England#Uk#The Met Office#Ryehill#Decembers
The Independent

Thunderstorms replace the record-breaking mild New Year weather

Heavy rain and strong winds have hit parts of England and Wales as thunderstorms replaced the record-breaking mild New Year weather.The Met Office which had issued a weather warning for thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon, said that heavy showers and gusty winds had moved along the south coast.Heavy showery rain also led to tricky driving conditions in the southern Pennines.Heavy showers and strong gusty winds are moving along the south coast this afternoon ⛈️💨Heavy showery rain is also affecting the southern Pennines bringing tricky driving conditions 🌨️🚗Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/7Sc87Sbqc3— Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2022Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

England and Wales report 137,583 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Britain reported 137,583 new cases of COVID-19 in England and Wales on Sunday, compared with 162,572 cases in England on Saturday, according to government data. There were 73 deaths within 28 days of a positive test in England and Wales, a drop on the 154...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy