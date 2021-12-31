Kardashians break silence on suspected murder of former business manager Angela Kukawski

The Kardashian-Jenner family have lead tributes to former business manager Angela Kukawski following her alleged murder.

Kukawski was found dead inside her car in Simi Valley on December 23 one day after being reported missing, Los Angeles Police confirmed.

Her boyfriend, Jason Barker, has since been arrested and charged on suspicion of murder after officers claimed he killed the business manager inside their home in Sherman Oaks, California, and then drove her body to where it was eventually found.

An official investigation is ongoing.

Kukawski - who is survived by five children - had several high profile clients in addition to Kim Kardashian and her family, including Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

“Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible,” the Kardashian-Jenner clan told TMZ in a statement.

“She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

Taking to social media, rapper Minaj eulogised on Instagram Stories: “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You don’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace 🙏.”

The WAP hit-maker’s husband Offset, also paid tribute via the same medium, writing, “R.I.P. Angie. Such a sweetheart. You helped me so much, talked to you every week. I’m in disbelief [sic] SMH prayer to your soul.”