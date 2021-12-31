ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kardashians break silence on suspected murder of former business manager Angela Kukawski

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rvee_0dZptOgD00

The Kardashian-Jenner family have lead tributes to former business manager Angela Kukawski following her alleged murder.

Kukawski was found dead inside her car in Simi Valley on December 23 one day after being reported missing, Los Angeles Police confirmed.

Her boyfriend, Jason Barker, has since been arrested and charged on suspicion of murder after officers claimed he killed the business manager inside their home in Sherman Oaks, California, and then drove her body to where it was eventually found.

An official investigation is ongoing.

Kukawski - who is survived by five children - had several high profile clients in addition to Kim Kardashian and her family, including Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

“Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible,” the Kardashian-Jenner clan told TMZ in a statement.

“She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

Taking to social media, rapper Minaj eulogised on Instagram Stories: “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You don’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace 🙏.”

The WAP hit-maker’s husband Offset, also paid tribute via the same medium, writing, “R.I.P. Angie. Such a sweetheart. You helped me so much, talked to you every week. I’m in disbelief [sic] SMH prayer to your soul.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kim Kardashian livid as daughter North West gives live tour of family home on TikTok

Kim Kardashian was left furious after daughter North West walked in on her laying in bed while the youngster was giving a live TikTok tour of the family home. It was kind of her own fault after reality TV star and avid social media user Kim, 41, launched a joint TikTok account two weeks ago with the eldest of her four children whom she shares with rapper ex Kanye West, 44.
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

Person spotted crossing demilitarised zone into North Korea, Seoul says

An unidentified person crossed the heavily-fortified border into North Korea on Sunday, South Korean military officials have said. South Korea had earlier spotted the person with surveillance equipment at the eastern portion of the border and sent troops to capture him or her on Saturday night. The troops failed to...
WORLD
newschain

E-scooters damaged in New Year’s Day warehouse blaze

Hundreds of rental e-scooters have been damaged after a blaze broke out in a Bristol warehouse on New Year’s Day. Avon Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) was called to a “significant fire” at an industrial unit in the suburb of Brislington at around 12.30pm on January 1.
ACCIDENTS
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Radar Online.com

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Shamefully Admits She 'Forgot' She Blocked Nicki Minaj After Rapper Claps Back Over Missing Gucci Gifts

Nicki Minaj couldn't get reach Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton to ask for her address to send a Gucci Christmas delivery and now we know why. Hours after Mia's castmates publicly thanked the Super Bass rapper for sending their children expensive designer duds, the RHOP newbie popped off because her kids didn't get anything.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Kanye
Fox News

Kim Kardashian files to be legally single hours after Kanye West asks to reconcile during performance: report

Kanye West doesn’t want Kim Kardashian to "Runaway" anymore – and is once again pleading with his estranged wife for reconciliation. The rapper-producer, 44, said as much during the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert on Thursday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. At the show, he named the reality star while he dedicated the single from "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" to Kardashian, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Peek Inside Kanye West's $3.6M Bachelor Pad From Before He Married Kim Kardashian

As Kanye West moves around and acquires new houses in the midst of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, we have a chance to look back on the bachelor pad he designed when he first made it big. The rapper designed a distinctive home for himself in the Hollywood Hills back in 2003. A photo tour of the house is now available thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians pay tribute to slain manager

Nicki Minaj and the Kardashian-Jenners have spoken on the suspected murder of their former business manager Angela ‘Angie’ Kukawski. During the span of her career, Kukawski worked with Nicki Minaj, Kane West, The Kardashians and the estate of Tupac Shakur. Kukawski was reported missing on 22 December and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s business manager killed in LA

Celebrity business manager Angela “Angie” Kukawski, who had A-listers such as the Kardashians and Nicki Minaj among her clients, was found dead in the trunk of her car, according to reports. The Los Angeles police said on Wednesday they arrested her boyfriend Jason Barker on charges of murdering her.“Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was booked into Van Nuys jail and since the arrest, the Los Angeles County District attorney’s office has filed murder charges on Barker,” said a statement by the Los Angeles police department.Kukawski was reported missing on 22 December.Her body...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Kardashian Family#Business Manager#Sherman Oaks#Instagram Stories#Wap#Offset
cbslocal.com

Business Manager Of The stars, Angela Kukawski, Discovered Dead

(CNN) — A business manager who had worked with several high-profile celebrities, including the Kardashian-Jenner family, was found dead this week, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide division. Angela Kukawski, 55, had been reported missing from Sherman Oaks on Dec. 22, according to police.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Immediately Contacted Lawyer After Kanye West Concert Outburst

Kanye West went viral after his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Thursday when the rapper modified some of his lyrics into a plea for reconciliation with his estranged ex Kim Kardashian. During his performance of "Runaway," West rapped, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly." However, the performance had the opposite effect, Kardashian filed to be legally declared single the next day.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

North West Surprised Her Mom Kim Kardashian When She Briefly Went Live On TikTok

It was really only a matter of time before 8-year-old North West, oldest daughter of wildly famous Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, decided to try her hand at social media fame. Or at the very least, tried to take matters into her own hands. After North and her mom started their own TikTok account, it seems North decided to go live without checking to make sure it was OK. Spoiler alert. It was not OK with her mom at all.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Wild Christmas Decorations — Including a Stocking for Estranged Husband Kanye West

A very classy Christmas. Kim Kardashian showed off how she decked out her home for the holidays — and revealed a festive nod to her estranged husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, gave her followers a tour of her fully decorated abode on Sunday, December 12, via the TikTok account she shares with daughter North, 8.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Debuts Insane Christmas Decorations With Stocking For Kanye West

In a new TikTok video, Kim Kardashian and North West showed off how their house was decorated for Christmas, and Kanye West is still very much present in the family’s home. Kim Kardashian is in the midst of becoming “legally single” amidst her split from Kanye West, but the rapper still has a place in the pair’s Hidden Hills home, where Kim has been living since their Feb. 2021 breakup. On Dec. 12, Kim and her daughter, North West, updated their TikTok account with a video of the house decorated for Christmas. It’s no secret that Kim goes all-out to decorate her home every year, and this was no different. The TikTok showed off Kim’s massive Christmas tree, as well as little decorations scattered throughout the house. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice that there were SIX stockings hanging in the home’s main room, as well, with one of them having Kanye’s name adorned across it.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy