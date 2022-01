The Miami Dolphins entered the day in the final playoff spot with a chance to set up a big week 18 game to get in, they are blowing it. In Tennessee the Dolphins and Titans have gone into the half and unless another Music City Miracle can take place in Miami’s favor, the Dolphins season will effectively come to an end in 30 minutes of play. If there is anything uglier than the constant rain and cold, it is the Dolphins offense and their quarterback.

