ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

UConn to move classes online for first 2 weeks of semester

newmilfordspectrum.com
 2 days ago

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut will move classes online for the first two weeks of the spring 2022 semester amid surging COVID-19 case counts in Connecticut and across the nation, university officials...

www.newmilfordspectrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest

Most UW classes return to remote learning for first week of winter quarter

For the first week of winter quarter at the University of Washington, which starts Jan. 3, most classes will return to a remote learning format. The university announced this change Tuesday in a letter to UW students, staff, faculty, and other academic personnel. The move to remote learning is made, the letter says, as the UW community tracks the spread of the omicron variant, being mindful of the “short time between holiday gatherings and travel and the start of UW’s winter quarter on Jan. 3.”
COLLEGES
CBS Philly

Temple University Pushes Move-In Back Due To ‘Significant Increase’ In COVID Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University will start the Spring semester with virtual classes and without students on campus, citing “the significant increase of the COVID-19 omicron variant throughout the region and the country,” according to the university’s website. Students will now move back onto campus Jan. 22. Temple was originally slated to bring students back onto campus Jan. 8. “This means that classes will be taught virtually through Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, with the exception of essential in-person classes. Additionally, move-in for residential students is delayed until Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022,” the university’s COVID page said. Temple currently has a mask mandate requiring “all members of the campus community [to] wear masks indoors and in enclosed spaces.” They are also urging all eligible students, faculty, and staff get their COVID vaccine boosters. The university also said it will offer on-campus COVID testing starting Jan. 3 Read the entire announcement here.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Oakland Post

OU moving to online courses to start the winter semester

The university has announced its plan to begin the winter semester with online instruction due to concerns over the increased spread of COVID-19. The following is the entire press release detailing the school’s plan for the beginning of the winter semester. In light of the continuing spread of the...
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#College#Ap
fox29.com

Temple University moves to virtual classes to start spring semester

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Temple University announced Wednesday that classes will be conducted virtually through Jan. 21 due to a surge in COVID cases around the country and the contagiousness of the omicron variant. "As 2021 comes to a close, we are engaged in comprehensive planning for the return to campus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern to continue in-person classes for spring semester

In an email to students Dec. 23, Northeastern announced that the institution will stay open and hold in-person classes and research for the spring 2022 semester. “Heading into January, Northeastern’s intention is to remain open, with in-person classes and research activity occurring across our global university system,” wrote Chancellor and Senior Vice President for Learning Ken Henderson.
BOSTON, MA
WOOD TV8

MSU to return virtually for first 3 weeks of spring semester

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The first few weeks of learning for this upcoming semester at Michigan State University will be virtual. A letter from President Stanley announced the news about the decision to go virtual, after initially stating that MSU would return to in-person classes on Jan. 10. “Given this intense surge in cases, we […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
hawaiipublicradio.org

University of Hawaiʻi moves classes online as Omicron spreads

The University of Hawaiʻi will conduct mostly online classes for the first two weeks of the spring semester as the state watches a surge in Omicron coronavirus cases. Hawaiʻi has had all-time record high daily COVID-19 numbers in recent days. University of Hawaiʻi officials said in a statement...
COLLEGES
thechampionnewspaper.com

Emory to begin spring semester online

Emory President Gregory Fenves announced Dec. 28 that Emory University will begin its spring semester in a virtual format due to a “significant increases in COVID-19 cases because of the spread of the Omicron variant.”. “While the campus will open as planned on January 4, we know there will...
COLLEGES
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta COVID restrictions: These colleges are moving classes online

The following colleges and university have announced that they will begin the spring semester online amid the rise in coronavirus cases around the state:. Agnes Scott College: Classes will be held online-only from Jan. 10 to Jan. 21. In-person classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 24. The college is also urging students and staff to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots as soon as possible.
ATLANTA, GA
WTKR

Hampton University first 2 weeks of semester to be taught remotely due to COVID-19

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton University follows other local universities in adjusting or delaying the start of the spring semester due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, school officials announced that due to the omicron variant canceling many flights, altering travel plans, and bringing breakthrough cases. Hampton University clases will now begin classes...
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy